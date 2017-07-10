Marine reserve would boost fish stocks – and tourism

THERE was an excellent letter in Thursday’s Guernsey Press about fish stocks from Mr Ferbrache. Why ever has not the States set up in Guernsey a marine conservation area, that is a no-take zone? Some years ago I wrote to Richard Lord, the marine photographer and a member of La Societe Guernesiaise, about setting up conservation areas. In the warmer summer months for the last 30 years I have regularly swum with mask and snorkel in Chouet and when windy in Pembroke. I used to see many small flat fish fry every time but in the last few years they are not present. Why, I do not know. Lundy Island in the Bristol Channel set one up around its short coastline and after some seven or so years there are large lobsters all outside the zone, much to the delight of the local fishermen. Not only are marine conservation zones good for fishing but also for tourism.

I went to New Zealand some years ago and on my return I recommended my two sons to go ‘before they settled down’. One did not come back and is now a NZ citizen. So my wife and I visit quite regularly. First call in January is to head north from Auckland near to the Goat Island Reserve, which is just one of 34 marine reserves. It is teeming with many different varieties of fish, many of them large – snapper, 6ft-wide stingrays and on one occasion we swam through an enormous shoal of sardine-like fish. It was established in 1977 – 40 years ago.

It is the most visited marine reserve in New Zealand with 375,000 visitors each year and an estimated 6,000 people per day in the peak summer season. Not only is it of interest to snorklers and divers but also many holidaymakers. There is a dive shop nearby, which supplies wetsuits to the many schools that go there. I admit the sea temperature is a few degrees warmer than in Guernsey in summer but by only 2o to 3oC. On more than one occasion I have counted over 50 snorklers in the bay.

The fish migrate outside the zone to other nearby seas.

Some of the Guernsey bays would be ideal for such a project. Pembroke within the headlands and Grande Havre would be even better, but I suspect some of the fishing community would raise strong objections.

Turbot, plaice and brill would thrive as would other species. A seven-year-old turbot apparently lays about 10,000 eggs. The fry can be sourced from La Ferme Marine de Noirmoutier, near La Rochelle, but I am sure there are other places.

And who knows in a few years’ time some may be asking for more zones to be set up.

