Looking for a better work-life balance? ... come see us at the Foresters’ Arms

The patrons of the Foresters’ Arms are worried about Guy Hands of Terra Firma fame. Or rather they are worried about Guy Hands as portrayed in James Falla’s piece about Mr and Ms Julia Hands’ appearance at the thoroughly catered ‘Leaders Conference’ (‘I’m not sure Guy has a work-life balance’, Business, 7 July). Are we invited to admire Mr Hands, emulate him, or encourage him to seek help? In a newspaper where barely a week passes without a feature by young Jill Chadwick telling of the importance of ‘mindfulness’ (how this differs from ‘being thoughtful’ has somehow passed me by) it seems strange not to question the patently untrue implication that success in business can only be achieved by sacrificing one’s family and friends.

A good friend of mine, let’s call him Chris because that’s his name, started, from scratch, manufacturing unglamorous but essential engineering products in Devon with the assistance of a friend when he was in his 20s. And thanks to luck, and, I suspect, good judgement and an enviable ability to talk and listen to everyone, the enterprise grew and grew. He confesses that for a time he and his partner got into the habit of working more than a 40-hour week. So they had a meeting and decided that, if they couldn’t run their business properly in the requisite 40 hours a week, they evidently weren’t running their business correctly: so they made changes. Chris retired at 45 with enough dosh in the bank to see him through to the end of his days.

Of course, not all those who ape Mr Hands’ work-life imbalance do so in search of that nebulous concept ‘success’: Many years ago a boss of mine took against his then wife’s parents (he found their progressive political opinions hard to take), so when they came to stay he started working long hours so as to avoid having to break bread with his in-laws; over 30 years later, the poor soul is still working excessive hours.

The Mail on Sunday tells us that Mr Hands moved here in order to be able to take cliff walks unrecognised. (I do hope P&R are paying attention: HNW individuals move here for the anonymity, not for zero-10 or the Bailiwick’s lack of inheritance and capital gains taxes). I too am able to walk the cliff paths largely unmolested though, curiously, this does not hold in Sark, where the locals all seem to want to converse with me. I don’t know how many people recognise Mr Hands in the Coudre area but I am happy to be greeted by locals all along Salter Street and St George’s Esplanade – the only negative feedback I get is from motorists with their right feet glued to their accelerators, who seem unaware that the right of way of motor vehicles, as opposed to pedestrians, on all the island’s highways is purely advisory and not enforceable by law.

Anyway, we hope Guy Hands will do us the honour of coming down to the Foresters’ Arms where, although he will have to pay for his nuts, the beverages are considerably less draining on one’s resources, and the company greatly more in touch with the actualite than at any of Julia’s hotels or at any leadership conference that he might be inveigled into attending.

Mine’s a Guinness.

TIM BARNES,

2, Salter Street, GY1 2BW.