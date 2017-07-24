Guernsey should have input on cable-link debate

WE READ of the proposed electric cable link to run from France to the south coast of England via Alderney. I understand that no decision to go ahead will be made by the Alderney authorities until the completion of their planning proposals for the whole island. In the meantime the French who have this project in hand have already surveyed an alternative route to bypass Alderney and could go ahead without any further island involvement. I find it surprising that Alderney can be so casual about the loss of the considerable income from the project while at the same time receiving subsidies from Guernsey into their economy which are essential to their wellbeing, perhaps even survival.

Agreed, it is a matter for Alderney to decide but shouldn’t the Guernsey chancellor have some input into such an important debate.

As to spoiling Mannez Quarry with the electricity power converter – what’s there to spoil? It’s a quarry for goodness sake and facing out to sea. A row of trees will soon reduce the effect of the large plant proposed.

Disturbing ancient burials on the common is a factor to take into account but I’m sure the sensitive removal and reburial of any remains found can be carried out as was done on the Cornet Street burial site in Guernsey some years ago and these were more recent by millennia. The common itself will soon recover and the disturbance will disappear and be forgotten.

B. MAUGER,

St Peter Port.