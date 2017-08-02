Playing with our children’s future

I ATTENDED two of the Education committee’s presentations recently, but left with serious reservations in a number of areas over the effect their proposals will have over the upcoming years. Parents and teachers were worried over the potential for children to be affected by moving between locations midway through their secondary education, or the Grammar School becoming a ‘ghost school’ as the September 2018 intake make their way through. They were concerned at the prospect of teachers leaving the Grammar School and of the effect of the difference in cultures between La Mare de Carteret and the Grammar School, with the merger of their staff and senior leadership team in September 2019 resulting in the Grammar School becoming ‘La Mare Lite’.

They wanted to be reassured that all children will be taught so as to reach their full potential, whether academic or technical.

The timetable implies that the main re-modelling and refurbishment project at Les Varendes will take place between Q3 2022 and Q2 2023. This will coincide directly with when my son will take his A-levels and when his sisters (should they pass 11-plus) would be taking GCSEs.

Deputy Le Pelley was able to give nothing more in the way of assurances than platitudes that ‘well we’ve undertaken building work on school sites during term time before.’

I have no doubt in the sincerity of the committee in their trying to implement the (flawed) instructions of the States, despite the fact that four of them voted to keep selection at the last debate. They are making the best of a bad job. However, I take exception to Deputy Meerveld, who was one of the main protagonists of the all-ability States system, yet whose children are being taught through the college system. I challenged him to let them go through the system he wants the rest of us to use or to resign. He replied that he wouldn’t risk unsettling them just to make a political point.

What utter arrogance and hypocrisy.

He is inflicting that uncertainty on literally hundreds of pupils and parents while keeping his own well away from it. I challenge him again – commit to putting your own children through your all-ability States system from Year 7 onwards, or resign immediately so we can elect someone who doesn’t appear to be so morally bankrupt.

Incidentally, I trust that the committee will include looking to the UK and abroad when tendering for potential builders (though ensuring the use of local sub-contracting) so as to ensure proper competition and value for money. Again, I invite Deputy Meerveld to confirm that his family building company have no intention of bidding for any of these contracts, or of buying/building on any associated land, such as Coutanchez for housing development, due to the obvious conflict of interest (or to resign of course).

Deputies should remember that they are elected to represent the people, not impose the Education department’s will on them. When we took part in the 2015 ‘Your Schools Your Choice’ consultation, 60.79% of all respondents were against an all-ability system with no Grammar School, yet look what is being done.

J. SWAIN,

St Saviour’s.

Editor’s footnote: Deputy Meerveld did not respond to a request for comment.