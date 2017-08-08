When is the Wrightbus the wrong bus?

I DON’T believe it. Only our States could buy buses (Wrightbus StreetVibe) that are narrower and shorter but are more difficult for drivers to steer around areas like La Barbarie corner. We may have bought the Wrightbus but it looks to be the wrong bus for ironically the one place where it should have been easier not more difficult to drive around – La Barbarie corner. Deputy Barry Brehaut, as president of E&I, has been made to look foolish with him extolling how much better the new buses are. It looks like he has been let down (again?) by staff who should have warned him of the new buses’ shortcomings.

Naïvely I thought that a major consideration of those responsible in purchasing the new buses was the ability to get around areas like La Barbarie corner more easily and to put them on the route 81 etc at an early stage. Surely they did tests with a StreetVibe to check that they were suitable on all routes, particularly the 81, with its known problem sections.

I live on the route 81 between the triangle and the Bella Luce just where the road narrows to one way only driving and witness daily as the ‘Green Giant’ squeezes between my wall and, say, a van that will have nipped in against the yellow no parking area opposite. I have to say that the drivers manoeuvre their buses with skill and attention and it seems I will be noticing the ‘Green Giant’ Darts for a lot longer than I imagined.

Perhaps we could exploit in our tourism advertising the buses getting around La Barbarie corner as one of those things for visitors to experience in a less dramatic way to that of the island of St Maarten in the Caribbean where people gather on the beach to view the jets landing only feet above.

Editor’s footnote: A spokesman for Traffic and Highway Services responds: Your correspondent suggests that the States of Guernsey has selected the wrong bus for the island.

Having advertised our requirements widely across various continents, the most appropriate all-round solution in terms of price, quality and contract terms was the Wrightbus StreetVibe. It was both the narrowest and shortest compliant vehicle, was of lightweight construction and had the highest seated capacity of all the tendered solutions.

As a wheel forward vehicle it has very different handling characteristics to the previous buses. In terms of practical day-to-day operations, drivers will have to adopt a different driving style and road positioning on some of the narrower roads. It takes time to adjust to a new driving style so it made perfect sense for CT Plus to commence operation of the new fleet on less taxing routes.

During a two-day visit prior to determining final approval the vehicle successfully completed extensive route trials covering all aspects of the current route network where there are known ‘tight spots’ and difficult turning manoeuvres, including La Barbarie.

These vehicles are the first in a phased replacement of the current fleet and other options may be considered as part of subsequent replacement phases.