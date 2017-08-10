History of inaction over L’Ancresse wall

RE: L’Ancresse sea wall. To provide you with some history of this issue, I give below a brief outline of the catalogue of errors in respect of the States’ involvement and indecision.

1945-50: In the middle section of the wall behind L’Ancresse beach the States took away the steel girders forming part of the anti-tank wall and on the next big tide the water came rushing through the holes they left, draining away naturally. However, the States of Guernsey then built steps and put in granite blocks to form a wall bridging the gap, but did not leave holes for water to drain so any water overtopping the wall could only find its way out via the foundations, thereby undermining them – hence the subsidence in that area causing cavities requiring lorry loads of hard core to be brought in. In addition, they built up the ground level on the landside of the wall so any run off from the common also drained in this way.

1950-60: Introduction of the slip at the east end and there was no undermining of the wall at that time. The angle of the slip is another possible reason wave action undermines the wall at the east end.

1970-80: Steel piling becomes used both in marine and land-based engineering projects. In the last 40-50 years the steel sheet piling at Pembroke has not altered, proving that this engineering method works.

In this period came the advent of diamond drilling in concrete.

1980-90: Vale Commons Council badgered the Board of Administration to drill some weepholes to enable satisfactory draining of the overtopping water. Finally, the board sent an engineer to look at the wall. Nothing further was heard and, after an 18-month wait, when VCC eventually pushed to know the results of the engineer’s visit, it transpired the engineer had retired and the job had not been passed to any other staff member to progress.

The board chose to do nothing.

1999: Posford Duvivier Consulting Engineers produced a report for the Board of Administration stating the wall would be gone in 10 years (2009) and giving the board four options to remedy this.

The board chose the option to do nothing.

2007: Royal Haskoning (incorporating Posford Duvivier) produced a similar report stating, again, that the wall would be gone in 10 years and giving the board four options to remedy this.

Again, the board chose the option to do nothing.

2013: The States Engineer and a States deputy accompanied me on a walk in the area and then produced the brochure ‘L’Ancresse Common Coast Defence History.’

2017: Now the States finally is choosing to do something... however, that ‘something’ is spending in excess of £1m. to effect a scheme which will see encroachment of the sea, removal of the public amenities of a kiosk and toilet block resulting in loss and disruption to the users of the common.

It is shameful action was not taken much earlier.

During the 40 years I have been involved with the Commons and its coastline, we have had eight different States elections yet it seems that recent committees do not have sufficient strength of mind to deal effectively with the L’Ancresse Bay wall matter. The same (costly) actions are repeated by successive committees but no solution is ever properly pursued. While it is understandable that incoming new politicians will not know the history of the matter without full enquiry, the civil servants who have been involved with the issue for some time could surely have helped the matter to be properly addressed rather than seeing money wasted on consultations which have been mainly ignored.

Global sea temperatures are rising as are sea levels caused by the melting Arctic floes and Greenland icecap (source: The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change). The road level at Rocque Balan is currently six feet below the top of the sea wall, with rising sea levels submersion of the land will only increase thereby robbing Guernsey of one of its most precious resources – land. In time this will affect all the users of the Commons – walkers, sports events, shooters, golfers, cyclists – not to mention those living nearby at sea level. Why accelerate this by allowing the sea to take away parts of the common now?

The answer is steel sheet piling. It has been successful at the Pembroke end which proves the method works. Because of overtopping, weepholes need to be put in the sea wall and hard standing behind, so the water is contained until it can come out through the weepholes. This may now be an expensive solution, but it would finally deal with the issue on a long term basis thereby saving the costs associated with continually bringing it back to committee and buying consultation reports. In addition, and very importantly looking to the future, this method will provide foundations should the wall ever need to be raised for rising sea levels.

