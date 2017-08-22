A trip to France proved costly due to roaming charges

HAVING topped up my data Sim card with £30 from Sure before going to France for a week, I was amazed that after only 15 minutes my credit was all used up. How can Sure keep getting away with this? On complaining in the shop I was advised by the assistant that the best way around the problem was to buy a Sim card from England to take abroad next time we go on holiday as they have no roaming charge. My advice to anyone going abroad is don’t use Sure while away.

D. WILKINS,

Address withheld.

Editor’s footnote: Louise Burrows, head of marketing at Sure, responds: Thank you for the opportunity to respond to your reader’s letter. The reader doesn’t advise what they were doing on their phone when the credit was used. Sending text messages, making and receiving phone calls or using data all vary in cost while roaming, as they do when using your phone at home, and it is data-intensive activities such as downloading and uploading videos, music or photos and streaming films or music which can quickly use up credit for pay-as-you-go customers.

We recommend that, while abroad, our customers make use of local free WiFi networks to cut down on costs when doing data-intensive activity and to turn data roaming off when they’re not using it. We do recognise that for some customers who are heavy data users, purchasing a local Sim card to use while they are abroad might be the most suitable option.

Sure has recently introduced a new roaming booster for pay monthly customers which reduces the cost of data roaming in the UK, France and the Republic of Ireland to 10p/MB. The booster, which costs £5 per month and can be switched off at any time, also cuts the cost of data roaming elsewhere in the world, or making calls and sending texts while abroad, by half.

As well as delivering lower prices, we’re committed to preventing our customers from receiving unexpectedly high bills through the use of data roaming limits. These prevent unintentional overspend by automatically stopping further data roaming once a pre-set limit has been reached.

Customers can contact us to discuss using their phone while roaming to find the best solution for them on 700700 or by popping into one of our stores and speaking to our retail team.