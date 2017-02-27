Bring on the money-growing trees

Waste, schools, guess-the-price cycle lane safety measures – all the talk has been of the spend, spend, spend variety lately, Neil Ross’ Emile reports to his cousin in Oz. Yet we’re still waiting on the £2.6m. lost cheque

Cher Eugene,

I HOPE you’ve got over your cold by the time you get this letter, Eugene. It seems strange having a summer cold in February, but I don’t suppose it matters what side of the world you’re on, it still feels the same, eh?

I told Mrs Tostevin, to the Stores, how it’s worse for men, but she just laughed, her.

She said you should eat fresh fruit and veg, especially since it’s summer over there. It’s a good job you’re not in Guernsey, mon viaer, because the shops, they’ve been warning people that bad weather in Europe has affected the supply of celery and courgettes. I said to Mrs Tostevin, there’s a lot of children who’ll be grateful for bad weather in Europe then, eh?

I was chatting to Bert, from L’Ancresse, about how the island used to grow its own veg, but it all seems to come from abroad now. He was saying those hedge veg stalls to L’Ancresse have finally been cleared away, and some of that wasn’t local. There were even cups and saucers being sold there. Bert said his dad could grow most things under glass, but even he couldn’t manage that.

I said to him the States might think it’s possible – after all, they seem to think money grows on trees, eh?

They’ve just agreed this waste strategy for £300m. and now there’s talk about £130m. to rebuild La Mare and change the College of FE. That’s hundreds of millions of pounds for a population of 60,000, eh? They’ll need a forest of money-growing trees at that rate.

Some of the lads to the slip, they were saying this is the worst States ever, but I said they should be the best-educated States. I mean, look at the number of times they’ve said lessons have been learned, eh?

Then again, I’m not sure they’re learning the right lessons, Eugene. There was a report about those alterations to Salerie corner which says it was a shambles, and no one knew what was going on because it kept changing. But that Environment one, he still says it was a good job, him.

He still thinks the only mistake he made was telling the public what it would cost before the work started.

Bert said the biggest mistake was letting his committee get involved in a project like that in the first place.

We were saying perhaps the States thinks it’s being transparent, but there’s not much point telling the public what things will cost if the numbers are wrong, eh? And if it takes an investigation later to find out what really happened.

There was going to be an investigation by that competition regulator as well, Eugene. There was a big States contract that he says might have broken the law, and it could affect a lot of people. But he needed extra money to look into it, and the States said they wouldn’t give him any. Well, turkeys don’t vote for Christmas, eh, mon viaer?

He’s said now it’s too late to find out what really happened. I said to Bert, that’s one lesson every States seems to learn pretty quick. If you don’t want people to find out what really happened, just keep delaying things until it’s too late. When you think, we’re still waiting on the £2.6m. lost cheque, and the customs drugs money, eh?

Talking of delays, there was an explosion to Flamanville last week and do you know, it took an hour-and-a-half before the States told the public? Mind you, the French took an hour to notify Guernsey so they’re to blame as well, them. Bert said perhaps it was their lunchtime, but then, that would have been more than an hour, eh?

They said it was only a minor explosion so it wasn’t important. But Bert wanted to know how can an unexpected explosion be minor? He said he could just imagine the French officials giving a Gallic shrug of their shoulders and saying it wasn’t important enough to tell people in Guernsey.

A bit like the Environment president when he overspent on a cycle path, eh?

There’s a few people saying we should have kept the air raid sirens, but the Home Department, they said if there’s a serious incident they can text all the mobile phones in the Bailiwick. I don’t know what happens if people haven’t got a mobile phone, Eugene, or if it’s on silent in a meeting. Perhaps they’ll email or post a letter.

Talking of the French, you know the loophole towers that were built to stop them invading? Well, the one to Fermain, it’s got permission from the planners to become short-term rental accommodation. Bert wondered why it had to be short-term only, but I said it’s because a few years ago there were German visitors who stayed for years, eh?

Or perhaps it’s because they’re going to let the sea wall fall down, like the one to L’Ancresse, so the tower might not be there for long.

The Environment, they keep saying they’re not letting the L’Ancresse sea wall fall down: they’re doing a ‘managed decline’. It seems to me that’s just another way of saying doing nothing, mon viaer. Old Jack Torode said the way this States are spending money, the whole island will be in decline, but that’s because it’s not being managed, eh?

Perhaps it’s good that we can’t see into the future, mon viaer. Mind you, one thing we could have is buses without drivers. It was on the Press how there’s a company that wants to bring a driverless bus and see how it gets on on Guernsey’s roads. I suppose it will have sensors and cameras and things, to stop it going close to walls or an oncoming car, or a cyclist. Caw, on some of our roads it’ll never get started, eh, Eugene?

The lads were asking how it will recognise a driver waving them on at a filter, or how it’ll read handwritten diversion signs. And if it won’t mount a pavement to allow a vehicle to pass, it could cause all sorts of problems. They said it could be worse than old Chem driving his tractor, eh?

I said to Bert, the only way I could see it working was if they ran on a pre-arranged route. Perhaps they could put some rails down along the front for them to run on. Caw, I bet no one’s ever thought of that before, eh?

He said at least we’d know where they were going. He’s not too too sure that can be said for the States...

I’ll write again soon, mon viaer.

A la perchoîne,

Your cousin,

Emile