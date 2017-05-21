Picture imperfect

Things aren’t looking quite right, Neil Ross’s Emile writes to his cousin Eugene, what with a photo of La Coupee in Sark being used to promote a hire car company and the Potato Peel Pie film being made in England. Even the phone book hasn’t got a local picture on the cover – but at least the Little Chapel is looking a lot better

Cher Eugene,

I know I say it every year, but it’s a shame you couldn’t be here for Liberation Day, mon viaer. I liked the photograph you sent, mind. It’s good to think a Guernsey flag was flying on that side of the world.

And you know I’ve said you wouldn’t recognise the island if you came back now? Well, you’d have a better chance than some of the people who live here, Eugene, that’s for sure.

Do you know, the new Guernsey phone book has got a photograph on the front that isn’t anywhere in the Bailiwick? But the company didn’t realise until someone told them and by then it was too late?

It’s no wonder that Potato Peel Pie film isn’t being made here. The producer might have come here and thought the picture on the phone book would be a good place to make the film, so it’s ended up being made in England.

And there was another picture that wasn’t right as well, mon viaer. It was a nice photograph of the Coupee, to be fair, but it was an advertisement for a car hire firm, so that’s a bit misleading.

I know we’ve had hire cars driving down the steps in Town, but surely even they couldn’t get as far as La Coupee, eh?

Jack Torode said there’s all these stories about secret directorships in Sark, perhaps there’s a hidden car hire firm no one knows about.

Talking of secrets, there’s been a story in a national newspaper lately saying Alderney was a base for those doodlebug rockets in the war and they were ready to be fired at the UK.

There’s some experts saying it’s true and some saying it’s nonsense, so who do you believe, mon viaer? If it was UK experts against local experts we know what the States would say, eh?

It was on the paper how a lot of the evidence was destroyed deliberately at the end of the war so no one would find out what happened. Jack said he thought there were reconnaissance flights over Alderney but they couldn’t see in the underground tunnels. I said if the planes used a photograph from the front of the phone book as a guide, they wouldn’t have been flying over Alderney at all.

Some people say there could be reports in the war archives that haven’t been released, but if they’re as secret as some States reports, like the one on health and safety at the White Rock, no one will ever get to see them, eh?

Talking of that, the fast ferry had another accident in the harbour, Eugene. It was only minor, but it hit a pontoon and a yacht when it was turning to come in. The harbour master was saying they might have to look at whether the pontoon should be moved. The lads to the slip, they weren’t impressed with that, them. They said it comes to something if you have to alter the harbour to accommodate the ferry. And if anyone should reconfigure their harbour, it’s the bloney Crapauds. They could start with a bit of dredging, eh?

The lads were saying about this planning decision to refuse permission for a garage in Bulwer Avenue because it would be on a gateway site and it wasn’t a pretty design. They were saying there’s not much along there that is a pretty design. And as for gateways, most of them are 10-foot-high metal ones protecting petrol storage tanks and industrial buildings.

And when you think, the States have just signed a £25m. contract to build a new waste plant just round the corner. I don’t know if that’s subject to planning permission as well, mon viaer, but the land there is just flat reclamation without anything on it, not even a tree. Does that mean anything built there will be incongruous with its surroundings?

I don’t know if the States will pay the £25m. in instalments, but I hope no one sends a note asking them to send their monthly cheque to a different address, eh?

Talking of gateways, there’s one that’s been altered without permission, to Brennans, in the Bordage. Well, it’s not so much altered as completely disappeared, mon viaer.

I told you the owners had permission to take down a wall because it was unsafe? They ended up taking away a whole floor and the archway as well. There was story in the Press that a reporter asked the company for a comment about it, but the company said to ask their surveyor. And the surveyor said to ask the advocate. And when they asked the advocate, he wasn’t available. I said to Jack, that’s good enough for the States, eh?

Who needs secret reports when you can have a system like that? They took away an archway and put a bush there instead, so people could go all round it.

At least the Little Chapel didn’t need planning permission, and it’s looking good again after its refurbishment, Eugene. The Catholic order that owned it, it’s sold it to a local trust now, so it belongs to Guernsey. It was sold for only £1, so that must be the cheapest property deal in Guernsey for years, eh?

Jack said that won’t help the estate agents when they work out their average prices. And the States will be pretty disappointed with the document duty.

Then again, if you listen to some of the States members, they won’t need so much in duty and stealth taxes when this digital vision comes about, Eugene.

I don’t really understand it, me, but there’s a lot of talk about how the digital industry could be as big as finance, and how Guernsey could be a world centre for digital technology.

The trouble is, we’ve heard States predictions like that before, us. And like I said to Jack, the mobile phone companies are supposed to be at the forefront of modern technology, but they can’t even get a photo right on the front of their phone book, eh?

There’s a good example of new technology with a system that’s been invented to stop these drones flying near the prison. It’s even been on the national news as a world first and it’s been developed here in Guernsey.

But when you think, there’s the States on one hand saying they want to embrace new technology, but at the same time they’re telling the Home department they’d rather have a physical wire fence round the prison.

I suppose you’ve heard about these driverless cars they’re testing and how there’s talk now about having flying cars. I said to Jack, if the digital vision ends up with Guernsey being a world centre for modern technology, there’ll be flying pigs as well.

A la perchoîne,

Your cousin,

Emile