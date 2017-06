Some things never change, whether it’s politicians and their plans, the two islands disagreeing over the inter-island ferry service or talk of lengthening the runway. At least there’s a new statue of Victor Hugo to look forward to, as Neil Ross’s Emile writes to his cousin Eugene

Cher Eugene,

I WAS thinking, me, with all this good weather lately, there’s probably a lot of visitors who think Guernsey in June means sunshine all day long, barbecues on the beach and lazing on a yacht with cocktails.

But you remember what it’s really like, mon viaer, at least in the first two weeks: getting sweaty and dirty doing the hedge cutting, clearing up after and taking all the cuttings to the tip. They don’t show that on the VisitGuernsey website, eh?

Old Jack Torode, he can’t believe how his douit gets so overgrown. He said there must be a family of beavers coming out at night and secretly practising how to build dams.

I went round to help him clear it last night and he was going on about this Policy & Resource plan. You know, the one to make everyone healthy and happy? He said that president wants to raise an extra £14m. in taxes over the next few years, so how will that make people happy? After all, we know who ends up paying the taxes, eh?

I told him the P&R president also claimed the States will save an extra £26m. by becoming more efficient, so perhaps he’s trying to make people happier by giving them a laugh.

After all, the States departments are supposed to help with the plan, but all they’ve done is come up with their own plans, and they all involve spending millions, eh, Eugene?

It’s hard to keep up, mon viaer, because there’s the P&R plan, and a medium-term plan, and a capital project plan, and I don’t know how many others. I said to Jack, if the States were running a military campaign they’d be overrun by the enemy while they were still working out which plan to use to attack.

And if they’re designed to make us happy, hang, if they all get finished we’ll be ecstatic.

But you know how the States works, Eugene. There’ll be amendments and delays and the costs will go up, and there’ll be reviews and consultants’ reports, and then they’ll either run out of money or there’ll be a general election.

There was one plan to talk to Jersey and Condor to try to get an inter-island ferry service going again, to do day trips to Jersey. But do you know, Guernsey and Jersey couldn’t agree? There’s a surprise, eh?

And they couldn’t even agree who to blame when it fell through, mon viaer. The president of the Economic Development, he said the island would have had to subsidise the ferry company, but he wouldn’t say by how much. He said it was commercially sensitive, or confidential, or contractually secret, or, you know mon viaer: one of those excuses they use when they don’t want taxpayers to know what they’re up to.

And the funny thing was, there was a Jersey senator phoned in to the Guernsey radio and told them the figures and even then they didn’t agree.

Jack said perhaps each island would end up running its own service. They could sail half-way to the other island, meet in the middle and transfer the passengers into the other island’s boat.

I said to him to be careful, or the ferry company might pick up that idea and claim they do day trips after all.

And there’s still talk about a runway extension, Eugene. I’m not sure which plan it belongs to, mind, because they’re calling it a pipeline project. None of the lads to the slip knew what that was. That probably goes for some States members as well then, eh?

Perhaps the extra length of runway will be in a pipeline underground so they don’t have to build on green fields. The planes could just emerge from a tunnel entrance somewhere above L’Eree.

If you think that’s a bit far-fetched you haven’t seen some of the other ideas, Eugene. There’s a group been looking into wind power and they’ve come up with an idea for floating wind farms.

You know those big windmills they have on the moors in England? They say instead of having them fixed just offshore, they could be floating miles out to sea.

All it would need is a 12-mile limit and £100m. Caw, I’ve heard of floating an idea, mon viaer, but that’s up as far as cloud cuckoo land, eh?

I still think those windmills look ugly wherever they are, Eugene. It seems to me if they can put them 12 miles away then they could go 20 miles, so they’d end up in France. Then we could lay a cable to get our electricity from there. Caw, I wonder if anyone’s thought of that, mon viaer?

I don’t know how the Admiralty would mark their charts with those things floating around, but they might give the ferry company a new excuse for delays. They could end up claiming they arrived late because they got blown back by some big fans in the middle of the Channel.

The lads to the slip, they were saying about another plan, this time to modernise Castle Cornet. I’m not too too sure how you modernise a medieval castle, Eugene, but I bet the States find some UK consultants to tell them, eh?

I said to the lads perhaps they’ll install double glazing, but they said I shouldn’t joke like that; with some of the architects and planners anything could happen. They said the last castle built locally is the one to Brecqhou, but that was privately built. The best the States have come up with is Custard Castle.

And I told you about that plan to let the wall to L’Ancresse fall down instead of repairing it? The Environment say it will be a managed decline, but even that will cost £1m. The lads said the States are good at letting things decline but they’re not so good when they try to manage things, eh?

We were chatting about this idea for another statue of Victor Hugo. It’s going to show him sitting on a bench outside the Town church, looking over the harbour.

We were saying at least he’ll be sitting on a bench and not one of those tractor seats, eh?

I said if it was being designed 100 years from now there might be another statue next to him: a special constable waiting to help him use that crossing.

At least we had a laugh over that, Eugene.

I’ll write again soon.

A la perchoîne,

Your cousin,

Emile