A rough road ahead

Having survived a motion of no confidence, the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture has Peter Roffey’s wholehearted backing for the mammoth task ahead. A three-school model is the best way forward, he says – and he takes issue with a part of last week’s debate that had him spitting feathers

NOW the dust has settled on the motion of no confidence debate on education, how should the States move forward?

Some have said that it’s vital all deputies try to work together for the sake of the esprit de corps within the Assembly.

I agree with that, but it’s not actually my main motivation for offering my 100% support to the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture over the months ahead.

I certainly will be supporting them in every way I can in carrying through their crystal clear commitment to bring in a new system comprising three state secondary schools with wholly non-selective admission criteria.

I would support any committee dedicated to such a progressive step forward in the education of all of our island children.

But it isn’t going to be easy. It’s likely to promote a tidal wave of opposition of the sort that even those who really believe in the reforms would need backbones of steel to withstand.

I suppose – at the risk of opening healing wounds – that was my main reason for supporting the vote of no confidence.

I simply struggled to see how politicians could face down huge objections and try to convince the angry sceptics that their fears were unfounded.

After all, everybody would know that in their hearts the committee themselves, or a majority of them anyway, agreed wholeheartedly with those opposing their plans.

But that is now history. The States has decided the current committee is best placed to deliver this huge change and transformation programme.

The timetable of 2019 is tight and they can rely on my fulsome support.

It’s an interesting political experiment and I hope for the best – although I still can’t help fearing the worst.

One new deputy told me it’s just like fulfilling a commercial contract. The States has specified what it wants and when it wants it and it’s now up to ES&C to deliver according to those criteria. With respect, that reveals a huge naivety and lack of understanding of how politics works. We shall see.

Why do I envisage such strong public opposition if I believe the changes will be so beneficial?

Well, firstly because the issue of scrapping selection remains both emotive and divisive, despite being approved by successive States.

But perhaps the element designed to raise the most angry voices will be the closure of one of Guernsey’s four state secondary schools.

We know from experience that closing any school is hugely controversial. It always raises the ire and resentment of school communities who – rightly – care deeply about their own establishments.

Parents, teachers, children, former pupils, the wider local community, all understandably feel a sense of looming bereavement over a proposed school closure. It would be sad if they didn’t.

In this case those feelings may well be multiplied, because it seems highly likely that the school to close as a post-11 establishment will either be La Mare or the current Grammar site.

La Mare is the most likely for a number of reasons, ranging from concerns over tertiary colleges to the promise to retain selective education for those who have already gone through the 11-plus.

Both schools enjoy huge support and in the case of La Mare I have no doubt supporters will point to the incredibly impressive transformation in its fortunes over recent years and ask why that should be put in jeopardy.

I sympathise with the point but, of course, neither the teachers nor the ethos behind that improvement need be lost.

Personally, I am delighted that the previous States agreed to a three-school model and that the new States decided not to overturn that decision. Why? Three reasons.

1. They will still be relatively modest-sized schools, but by being that bit bigger they can offer broader educational opportunities.

2. In a non-selective system, setting will become more important and that is easier to do in slightly larger schools.

3. I am fed up with all those deputies who keep making statesmanlike speeches about the need for Guernsey to live within its means – only to scorn any opportunity to do just that.

I understand a wish to preserve vital public services, but by moving from a four-school model to a three-school one we have the opportunity to deliver a more cost-effective service with absolutely no detrimental effect on the quality of that service. If the States baulk at it, then you know they are not remotely serious about cutting our government’s cloth.

So, as I say, I think all 40 States members need to come together and help ES&C deliver this exciting but challenging reform initiative.

Indeed, I wish I could close this column on that warm and cuddly note. Unfortunately, there was a footnote to the recent education debate which completely sours the situation and which can’t be ignored.

It seems ES&C had intended to propose Deputy Marc Leadbeater for his old seat on the committee. Then at the last minute they were advised against it by a senior deputy. One reason that deputy gave was that Deputy Leadbeater had a child with a disability and therefore couldn’t really afford the required time.

This whole episode had me spitting feathers. It is for an individual to decide on their work/life balance, whatever their circumstances may be. Certainly it is not for any other deputy – senior or otherwise – to interfere in such an insulting and patronising way.

What next? ‘She’s a woman deputy and needs to spend more time looking after her husband and making sure his dinner is on the table’?

I really don’t know whether to be more angry with whichever deputy proffered such advice or with ES&C for taking a blind bit of notice.

We can only hope this discriminatory nonsense represents the nadir for this Assembly, even though nadirs rarely occur so early in a political term.