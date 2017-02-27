Let’s not get this party started

Guernsey’s system of consensus government may be far from perfect, but it’s better for our island than any other ideas out there, argues Deputy Peter Roffey

DURING the debate on the States’ policy and resources plan at the end of last year quite a few deputies parroted the same tired old cliché. ‘Guernsey’s system of consensus government is drinking in the last chance saloon’ they opined. Of course it is doing no such thing.

Such claims were all just wishful thinking from deputies who desperately want to see an executive system of government brought in, based on party politics. Sadly for them, every time the prospect of such a radical reform has been raised it has generated very little traction among either the public or States members. So the last chance saloon is still many stops away on this particular political pub-crawl. (OK that’s stretched this metaphor to breaking point.)

So why did they use the policy and resource debate to raise the issue? That’s easy. Our consensus system has a number of strengths and weaknesses but beyond doubt, its biggest drawback is a lack of the sort of coherent, cohesive, policy programme of the type party politics, coupled with executive government, can deliver.

In most other places the public vote for a party on the basis of their proposed political programme. This is published in their election manifesto and if they win a general election on the strength of it they achieve the inbuilt parliamentary majority required to implement it.

If no party gets a majority then a coalition needs to be forged where a compromise programme is drawn up from the manifestos of both/all the parties involved. There is therefore a fairly clear link between how you vote and what you get as a result.

It doesn’t always work that way, of course. For instance, you will find no mention of grammar schools in the last Tory manifesto, but that’s the norm.

In Guernsey the causal link between the act of voting and the government programme subsequently implemented in your name is somewhat weaker. You have only a vague idea of the stance that the individuals you vote for will take on many significant issues.

You may pin them down on a few burning issues of the day, but the majority of their aspirations remain vague. The best tool for gleaning their intentions will probably be a slightly ambiguous personal ‘manifesto’ set out on a few pages of A4.

The biggest shortcoming of our current system of government is that it militates against decisive or cohesive policy planning. Instead, any plan has to be a distillation of 40 individual sets of views and few deputies will regard themselves as bound by the resulting document anyway. So it’s no wonder that those States members desperate to change to a more English system of government took the opportunity of this debate to take a pop at the way we do things in Guernsey.

Despite the undeniable truth of their claims that our system of government isn’t great from the policy planning point of view, to my mind its strengths far outweigh its weaknesses. Let me explain.

I really don’t think you can have executive government without party politics. Jersey has given it a go and I’m not very impressed with the results.

It really is a contradiction in terms, when you think about it. The whole idea of executive government is that for efficiency’s sake you concentrate the real policy-making powers in a small executive. They in turn can expect their programme to be approved by parliament because they enjoy an inbuilt majority.

In a non-party system like ours, no such parliamentary majority exists. At Westminster, if a government lost its majority it wouldn’t last long. While in theory it could operate a minority government, it would very soon lose a confidence vote, which would spark an election.

There is a very good reason for that convention. An executive without a parliamentary majority is a lame duck by definition. So Guernsey would be loco to opt for a Jersey-style half-way house. Either we stick as we are or we go for the full bells and whistles reform with parties, cabinets and the whole executive paraphernalia. I prefer the current system for all of its weaknesses, and I will give you three good reasons why:

1. Guernsey is a small community where the people are close to their government. In many ways that’s good, but it does lead to the States being blamed for all of the community’s travails. Each Assembly rapidly becomes ‘The worst States ever’. In a party system that blame would inevitably be laid at the door of the ruling party. The opposition parties would make sure of that. I’m convinced we would see changes of administration at almost every election, with the new regime spending much of their time and energy undoing what the last lot had put in place.

2. We have never attracted so much talent to serve in the States that we could afford to squander half of it in opposition.

3. Deputies would spend far too much of their time and energy in political point scoring. We get enough of that now, without institutionalising it through party politics.

I could give you a dozen more reasons, but in many ways they are probably all irrelevant. The real point is that party politics can’t be thrust on a community. They have to emerge naturally.

No one is stopping any parties from being formed, so it’s wrong to describe our current consensus system of government as non-party political. It can easily accommodate political parties. It just so happens that the people of Guernsey have thus far shown very little appetite for such a factional approach to politics – rightly, in my view.

So I have a challenge to colleagues who see things differently to me. Stop whinging about our current system. Stop the clichés about ‘last chance saloons’. Grow some backbone, form some of those political parties and fight the 2020 general election in their name. I wish you all the luck in the world.