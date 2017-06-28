This referendum fiasco is shameful... and we need to put it right

Whatever reasons the States’ coalition of chaos had for voting to ignore the will of the people on the island-wide voting referendum, the outcome brings Guernsey’s government into disrepute, says Peter Roffey

WHAT a Horlicks. We, the States, really have surpassed ourselves this time. We decide to step bravely into a new world of participatory democracy and ask the people of Guernsey how they would like to elect their deputies. Then three minutes later we refuse to promise to implement the winning option in that referendum, no matter how big the turnout.

Talk about patting the electorate on the head in a patronising way, only to then kick them in the teeth. Why on earth would 19 States members vote that way? Including two Alderney representatives whose vote effectively meant that the decision of the people of Guernsey on how to elect their Guernsey deputies wouldn’t be politically binding. You really couldn’t make it up.

Frankly, I think the reasons why the shameful 19 voted the way they did varied widely.

Some, I’m afraid, were just throwing their toys out of the pram because the States hadn’t supported exactly the type of referendum they favoured and so they were in a wrecking frame of mind. Not very adult.

Others were happy to be bound by the outcome but didn’t support the requirement for a 40% turn-out threshold so they voted against both when all they had to do was ask the Bailiff to take the two propositions separately.

In fact they could also have amended the 40% to any other figure, including zero. So they were simply politically naive.

Others were probably not fans of referendums at all and knew that by not pledging to take any notice of the outcome, no matter what the turnout, the likely impact was to make voting less attractive and therefore drive that turnout down. Hopefully that won’t happen.

Whatever the various reasons this coalition of chaos had for voting to give themselves permission to completely ignore the will of the people, the outcome was surely to bring Guernsey’s government into disrepute. In fact, to make it a laughing stock.

Let’s take a step back.

Whether referendums are a good or bad thing is open to question.

Personally, I quite like the idea of representative democracy rather than government by plebiscite. I think one of the reasons the public elects and pays deputies or MPs is for them to use their judgement, so that those representatives can look into issues in far greater depth than most other people have either the time or inclination to do and then reach a considered conclusion.

On the other hand, if, very occasionally, politicians decide an issue is so big they want to delegate the decision back to the general public, surely that exercise has to be meaningful?

I can see deputies could very fairly argue that if the turnout at any referendum was so paltry as to not be representative, then they should be able to reserve their right to exercise their own judgement instead. But to go to people with the clear message that no matter how many vote, the outcome might mean nothing at all, is surely insulting in the extreme?

Then there is the cost. OK, that may not loom large in the scheme of things for those who are outraged by the principle of the matter, but it shouldn’t be completely ignored. In fairly straitened times, the States are going to spend a six-figure sum on holding a referendum – cash which could be spent elsewhere on things like healthcare or education. Fair enough, if the exercise is going to be meaningful, but for a plebiscite where the States have insisted they must be free to ignore the outcome? In my view it then becomes a very doubtful use of public funds indeed.

Looking back, the two days of debate were so full of nonsense and pure cant that it’s hard to know where to start. Numerous members suggested that the idea of ranking five options in order of preference was so complex that it would probably flummox the poor old, dim-witted, Guernsey electorate.

Oddly, though, many of those same deputies were quick to insist that the same electorate would have no difficulty at all in properly appraising up to 90 candidates and voting for 38 of them.

Then there was the classic sound-bite from Deputy Lowe, who insisted that this exercise should not be about what deputies wanted but rather about what the public thought.

‘Hear-hear,’ thought I. But then she went on to try to restrict the public, whose views she cherishes so dearly, to supporting only her own two preferred options: either the status quo or else each elector choosing 38 from a ludicrously long list of wannabe deputies. This despite the fact that in a massive consultation exercise a few years back, neither of these options proved the most popular.

And to cap it all, she then voted not to be bound by the will of the people as expressed in the referendum. She wasn’t alone, just probably the worst example.

I could go on, but I won’t. To sum up, I think we have made ourselves look silly, patronising and dismissive. Something must now be done about it. I sincerely believe that in the cold light of day most deputies will not want the referendum to be toothless, no matter how big the turnout. This was simply the confused outcome at the end of a tetchy debate.

The dust has now settled and the States must be given a second chance to put right this insult to the people of Guernsey. Of course it shouldn’t have taken them two goes, but we can’t leave things as they stand.