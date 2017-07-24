States spending... the inconvenient truth

It’s something none of us wants to hear, but the spectre of higher taxes is something we will all have to get used to. And while he’s not in favour of introducing GST, Peter Roffey accepts that it’s a [nuclear] option that remains on the table

WHAT to make of the shiny new States’ Policy & Resource Plan passed on the eve of the summer recess?

It’s certainly a broad document. So broad that hardly any debate took place on the contents of the individual departmental plans contained within it. I suppose it was a case of either nodding them through or debating them for weeks on end. In the event, deputies went for the first option except when amendments forced consideration of a few specific parts of committee mandates.

This shying away from even talking about the priorities of individual departments wasn’t helped by P&R deciding not to look across committee plans to see which (in their opinion) were most important. I confess I thought that sort of cross-departmental prioritisation was what this planning malarkey was supposed to be all about. Apparently this will now be done at a later stage but it rather feels like it’s been put in the ‘too difficult’ file.

Perhaps it was this lack of focus on departmental wish lists which led Deputy Dawn Tindall to ask for them to be approved only ‘in principle’. I understood where she was coming from and the danger that full approval could come back to bite the States on the bum, but what does ‘approve in principle’ really mean?

I voted against her amendment because I couldn’t stomach the idea of the States ending a four-day debate without really deciding anything.

I know – what’s new?

In the end the only part of the document which really received rigorous scrutiny from the Assembly was the ‘medium-term financial plan’ but even here there seemed to be lots of confusion. On the first morning Deputy Jane Stephens launched into a speech about how she couldn’t support any move to put up taxes. Fair enough – except the very committee she sits on (P&R) was proposing putting taxes up by £13.3m. a year and she was backing those plans.

I suppose this set the tone for the days of debate that followed. Any observer would have been forgiven for thinking it was a classic struggle between those who wanted to take the difficult decisions to cut public spending and those who wanted to duck that issue and just raise more revenue instead. The reality was very far from being so black and white.

Firstly, as I said above, P&R’s own proposals were to raise taxes massively. So don’t allow the likes of deputies Trott, Brouard or Stephens to portray themselves as striving heroically to avoid tax rises – they were in fact fighting for them. Sadly, I think they were right to do so.

In fact, P&R’s proposal No. 1 (£13m. more a year from your pockets) was passed overwhelmingly. Even those who voted against it tended to cite reasons other than a blanket opposition to tax rises. So the States wasn’t really split between ‘tax and spenders’ and fiscal conservatives. Everybody realised (with the possible exception of Deputies Paint and De Lisle) that tax rises were unavoidable.

On the other side of the coin almost nobody was arguing against spending cuts. For example, while the amendment put forward by Deputy Ferbrache and myself did seek to raise more revenue in order to protect public services and invest in Guernsey’s future prosperity, it still contained a hugely ambitious savings target of £25m. per annum. Why? Because such savings are vital to balance the books, even if some committee presidents appear reluctant to embrace them. Think the Committee for Home Affairs and the possible merger of Guernsey’s Fire Brigade and Ambulance services.

I’m afraid there is an inconvenient truth which no one wants to articulate too loudly because in modern politics populism seems to be the key to survival. Well, I have always been an adherent of the kamikaze school of politics, so here goes.

Read my lips. In future Guernsey’s changing demographics mean the States is going to have to both cut spending deeply on many existing services AND raise more revenue. Any other recipe will either leave the island with a huge funding gap or else prevent the new health and social care provision our ageing population will require. There – if you want to shoot the messenger, feel free.

I suppose the real question is where the extra revenue will come from. Of course we all hope it will be from the right sort of economic growth, but it would be foolish indeed to count on it, so tax rises or new taxes are highly likely in the years ahead. I know it’s not what you want to hear, but it’s going to be the case in just about every developed country.

If extra taxation is needed then the ideal is that it should come mainly from the corporate sector. The problem is, doing this in a way that keeps Guernsey both competitive and international tax-code complaint will be devilishly difficult. So the likelihood is that individual islanders face being taxed more just to provide basic, decent services, however much the spending on what we already do is slashed.

What new taxes to expect? Who knows what is in P&R’s head, but I have a theory. Having been knocked back on GST or any other form of consumption tax in the last States, some of our political leaders have a cunning plan. They’ll push all other forms of personal taxation until the pips squeak and those pesky backbenchers start saying; ‘OK, OK, give us GST then, it can’t be as bad as this’.

My position on GST is clear. I am dead against it except as a final, nuclear, option because it is just too regressive. But I would consider it as a last resort if the alternative was losing those services which make Guernsey a decent place to live.

If we were forced to do it I would set it high – maybe 10% – to make it cost-effective to operate, and then use most of the cash raised to cushion the impact on those on low incomes. The trouble in the past was that the only suggested ways of ameliorating the regressive impact of a consumption tax were higher tax allowances and more generous welfare payments. The former is no use at all to the poorest and the latter would require more people to be in receipt of means-tested benefits, with the expensive bureaucracy that entails.

Is there a way to square this circle? Maybe. Guernsey needs to look closely at what is going on in places like Finland and Hawaii and consider coupling GST with the introduction of a universal basic income. Of which, more later.