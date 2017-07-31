Plugging the gap in motoring revenue

The future of motoring is looking more and more like electric, which potentially leaves the States with a £20m. revenue shortfall. How to address that? Peter Roffey has a few ideas

HOW to tax motoring in future? How to replace the £20m. a year currently raised from duties on petrol and diesel?

In many ways I’m glad it’s not my job to solve that conundrum. The States have given the task to the Policy and Resources Committee, working together with Environment and Infrastructure.

I’m sure we all wish them well but our government should ideally be one team, so I guess we all need to feed in our own ideas. That’s particularly true of myself, because it was my amendment which set them that task. Not that they wouldn’t have had to do it pretty soon, anyway. There was no real choice as traditional motor fuel will fairly soon be largely a thing of the past.

To many people sitting in this island that is quite hard to believe, I suspect. After all, we don’t see very many electric cars over here yet and Guernsey is the centre of the universe. We should raise up our eyes and see what is happening elsewhere.

The obvious starting point is the UK, from where we import many of our social trends. There, sales of plug-in cars have been virtually doubling each year from 2014 onwards and now represent 1% of all of the vehicles in Britain.

Of course, that means 99% still run on motor fuel, but the trend is continuing in 2017 and will only accelerate.

The UK is somewhat ahead of Guernsey when it comes to drivers going electric. This is probably because they have an incentive scheme to encourage the purchase of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, whereas we don’t.

I’ll return to that issue in a moment, but please don’t think that the UK is at the cutting edge of this revolution.

It is not.

A couple of other examples. China is way ahead of the field, perhaps because of its real problem with urban air quality. I confess I don’t know what role the Chinese government has had in encouraging/forcing its citizens to think green.

It would be interesting to know, but given our very different cultures their tactics may not translate well to Guernsey.

Right at the front of the pack is Norway, where nearly 30% of vehicles are electric. Perhaps that’s not that surprising, given the Nordic countries’ reputation for having big social and environmental consciences.

It would be a mistake, though, to think this is just the Scandinavians being their usual quirky selves.

Rather, they are a harbinger.

In recent months we have seen both France and the UK announce plans to completely ban the sales of new petrol or diesel cars in just over 20 years’ time. In reality I suspect those policies will be overtaken by events.

As someone who has been banging on for a few years about this incipient revolution and the need for the States to prepare for it, only to be dismissed by some as ‘a bit of loony’, there is a huge temptation to say ‘I told you so’.

I won’t, though – no one likes a smart Alec. Rather, I will focus on all of the practical issues the States needs to address if it is going to adapt.

Of course, how to raise revenues from motoring (not more, just some) in future is one of those questions. I’m glad that P&R, together with E&I, is now actively looking at it, but it’s not the only issue.

For example, what about the implications for Guernsey Electricity? Does the island have the ability to generate/import and distribute the additional electrical power that will be needed?

Then there’s the issue of new facilities for importing hydrocarbons. The options are currently being assessed, but is there a danger we might go over the top, given declining fuel use?

Equally, we don’t want to leave ourselves exposed by not tackling the issue. Heating will probably be slower to swap from oil to electric than vehicle propulsion, so we will be importing significant quantities of hydrocarbons for many years yet.

What about public charging points?

In the UK their scarcity is often quoted, together with electric vehicles’ limited range, as factors holding back electric car sales.

In Guernsey, by contrast, such issues are far less relevant. Indeed, in many ways the island is absolutely the perfect place to operate an electric car.

Why? Well, firstly, almost nobody, bar taxis, drives further in a day than a fully-charged vehicle can manage. In most cases we only do a fraction of that mileage, meaning there’s absolutely no need to top up our batteries during the day. Secondly, the large majority of vehicles are kept overnight at people’s homes, meaning domestic recharging wouldn’t be a problem. Of course I accept that is not universal and some public charging points will be needed, but far, far fewer than in the UK.

Should the States provide grants to encourage the swap to electric? Difficult. Environmentally it could certainly be justified, but how to pay for it when we are already struggling to balance our books? One way would be to impose a levy on the sale of new petrol/diesel cars, but there is a drawback.

Electric cars are ultra-cheap to run but quite expensive (at the moment) to buy, so the first to swap will tend to be wealthier islanders. Whatever the environmental imperative,

I find it hard to swallow a policy of taxing the less well-off to subsidise new vehicles bought by the well-to-do.

Anyway, Guernsey is such a tiny market that I doubt we need to do anything. The range of vehicles on offer here in future will be driven by outside forces.

Oh, heck! I’m nearly out of space and still haven’t given my ideas on how fuel duties could be replaced. What other ways can P&R come up with to raise revenues from motoring?

There are probably lots, but none will be popular.

Firstly there is the hoary old chestnut of paid parking.

In the past it has really only been suggested for commuter parking in Town, to encourage use of other transport options and thus reduce congestion.

It could, in theory, be far more widespread and used as a pure revenue-raising measure.

It would probably take a political champion who didn’t mind a curtailed States career, though.

Then there is the return of an annual motor tax. Traditionally such a tax was based on weight. Three guesses what I think would be a far more logical feature of vehicles to base it on.

Lastly, there could, just possibly, be a truly novel way to tax motoring. I’m sure P&R would welcome all ideas from the public.

However, their first task is far simpler. Convincing sceptical islanders that this is just about finding ways to tax motoring differently (because we have no choice) rather than about taxing it more.