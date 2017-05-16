Sharman got this one dead right

JOSE MOURINHO wouldn’t have a ‘scooby-doo’ about a Muratti final, or its sporting relevance.

But had the man widely recognised as the ultimate trophy-hunting coach in world football been in the Garenne Stand on Saturday, he would have nodded an approving head in acknowledgement of a job well done by both coach and team.

It wasn’t pretty but where in the Muratti record books is there a scoreline bracketed with an approval rating? The result is all that counts in this one.

Guernsey rode their luck and, finally, threw the Footes Lane monkey off their back.

All the relevant stats show that Jersey threatened more and on this occasion the stats did not lie.

The Reds, superbly led by the excellent Cavaghn Miley, dictated play for all bar the first 20 minutes but, by then, they were two down.

Thereafter, as Steve Sharman’s side went into their shell and happily surrendered territory, the gauntlet was thrown down in front of the visitors and the message was clear: Thou shalt not pass.

That the tactic worked owed initially, as much as anything, to Jersey’s wretched luck in the first period when Ben Gallichan twice hit the woodwork and several chances went begging.

Come the second half the Reds’ pressing continued much in the same vein, but now Guernsey were rock solid and Leroi Riley’s goal was hardly threatened until that late scrambled goal and Miley’s dramatic miss.

But, for all their possession, there was no Red onslaught.

One thing the Guernsey FC venture has brought to the table is exposure to a wide variety of match situations.

In years past, the Greens might have panicked or continued to go gung-ho and paid dearly for their spirited venture and natural tendency to attack.

But after hundreds of matches in the past five years, this unit have learned many ways to play the game and settled into their defensive shell in accomplished fashion.

It all meant that Jersey went home deflated having played a half-decent game with nothing to show for it.

For all Miley’s classy orchestration and the easy-on-the-eye movement of Jack Boyle, they were like a prize-winning Gurner – toothless.

Sharman has taken plenty of stick in recent times and this approach was a million miles away from the full-throttled effort of two years ago on the same ground when, similarly, Jersey went two up.

He has learned his lesson, paid Jersey the compliment of responding to the fact that even though their game programme is lacking, their best players are a match for ours.

All of the manager’s picks, not least the debutants, justified their caps.

While it seemed a bit far fetched to give Keanu Marsh the Ossie Eloury Trophy as man of the match, the right-back had an accomplished debut.

We all worried about Riley in goal beforehand. Would his lack of inches be a weakness? Well, for all their pre-match talk of ploughing in crosses to test the Greens goal, the tactic failed for the lack of a front-man who could challenge in the air, that is until a rusty ‘Rusty’ Russell came on late.

Riley can walk away from his maiden Muratti game with his head held high.

Tom Dodds had a quiet game, it has to be said. But the boy – and that’s what he still is – can’t turn it on every game.

But from this seat no home player stood out more than the rock that was Jamie Dodd.

The best Guernsey defender since John Nobes, who incidentally was one of Sharman’s myriad of assistants, as was Kevin Gilligan, is so admired because he is an archetypal Guernseyman – nothing flash – someone to go to war with.

Dodd was immense and the other side of the cool, calm and collected Simon Geall, former skipper Sam Cochrane gave a display that some of us thought was now beyond him.

Further forward, surprise choice of captain Craig Young must have run close to a four-minute mile in that opening Guernsey blast, such was his enthusiasm.

Had Sharman not instructed his men to withdraw when he did, the skipper would have been burned out by half-time.

As for that man Allen?

I struggle to see the value of playing in a deeper ‘10’ role, but he came up trumps again with a stupendous strike that bulleted past van der Vliet, who might want to question his positioning on that one.

The truly great strikers score important goals and Allen’s position on the all-time Muratti half of fame, is now only second to Graeme Le Maistre.

How Jersey needed the latter here to unpick Sharman’s master class in game management.

It takes a brave man to instruct his team to step off the gas, but he deserves much credit for his second Muratti win.

To coin the phrase he used beforehand, he controlled his controllables.

Well done.