Planning applications - 17 January, 2017

Applications to the Development and Planning Authority, as published in the Guernsey Press.

CASTEL

Mr and Mrs Martel – demolish existing conservatory and erect single storey extension to rear of property and erect car port to side of existing garage at Arganchy, Sous les Courtils.

Mr and Mrs R. Smart – replace balustrading to existing balcony at Lion Rock, Cobo Coast Road.

Mr and Mrs L. Knight – demolish existing garage, remove fence and erect a double oak framed garage and spa room with hobby room/shower room above at Linda Place, Les Grandes Rocques.

ST ANDREW’S

Mr G. Hudson – demolish existing dwelling and erect new dwelling and garage/studio, alter and increase width of existing vehicular access at Jardin Clouet, Rue des Rocquettes.

Mr and Mrs P. Retz – extend domestic curtilage and erect a double garage (revised) at Le Grand Pre, Route de St Andre.

Mr C. J. and Mrs V. N. A. Browning – erect extension on east elevation of dwelling at Rose d’Anjou, Rue Marquand.

ST PETER PORT

Guernsey Housing Association – variations to plans previously approved to provide 20 flats – omit window over entrance doors (east elevation to western block), omit dummy chimneys to units six, nine, 15, 16, 19 and 20, omit bicycle store and fencing to refuse areas, revise parking layout and erect fencing to units 13, 14, 19 and 20 at Millbrook and Niardua, Guelles Road.

Guernsey Housing Association – variation to plans previously approved to provide 20 flats – replace sash windows on front of western block (units 1-12) and front of eastern block (units 13-20) with casement windows at Millbrook and Niardua, Guelles Road.

Mrs A. C. Walter – erect pitched and flat roof extensions (side and rear elevations), install captains dormer window (front elevation), install balcony and balustrading, glazed lift shaft and exterior stainless steel staircase (rear elevation), alter fenestration and erect a fence to rear elevation (revised scheme) at Seabreeze, 39A, Glategny Esplanade.

Mr and Mrs S. Bygrave – remove existing timber wall and replace with block work wall on north west (rear) elevation of dwelling, reposition window at ground floor level and enlarge and reposition window at first floor level and install patio doors at 21, Allez Street.

Mrs E. McCourt – replace window with double doors and erect Juliet balcony on east elevation of dwelling at Armaine, Brock Road.

Mr and Mrs M. A. Tallon – erect 1.5 storey extension, boundary wall and fence to south elevation of dwelling at Rose Cottage, Rozel Road.

Mr S. Howitt – remove hedge and erect garden room to rear of property at Holly Tree House, La Neuve Rue.

Mrs J. Lickley – demolish existing and erect single storey extension to rear of property at 1, Les Molieres, Les Croutes.

McAulay (Market Buildings) Ltd – erect four retractable awnings on colonnade at The Guernsey Market, Fountain Street.

Ms H. De Putron – demolish existing outbuilding and erect new garden room and remove section of boundary hedge at Pierre Percee Lodge, Ruettes Brayes.

Milltowers Ltd – re-slate roof and reroof existing captains dormer window, rebuild chimney, repoint exterior granite walls and install replacement uPVC gutters and downpipes (protected building) at Town Mills House, Rue du Pre.

Mr and Mrs A. Lewis – extend and alter outbuilding and garage to create two bedroom dwelling at outbuilding with garage adjacent to 15, Hauteville.

States of Guernsey – erect a smoking shelter on west elevation of building at Harbour Terminal building, New Jetty.

ST PETER’S

Ms J. Staples – erect single storey flat roof extension to rear of dwelling to form dower accommodation and install window (south elevation) at Le Marais, Rue des Marais.

Mr and Ms A. Mason – sub-divide existing dwelling to provide two dwellings and remove section of hedge at La Maison des Pres, Rue des Pres.

ST MARTIN’S

Mrs S. Duquemin – extend domestic curtilage and alterations to vehicular access and driveway at La Jaoniere d’Icart, Icart Road.

ST SAMPSON’S

Mrs F. Bate, Mrs A. Clerey and Mr J. Houslip – sub-divide dwelling into five flats including one and 2.5 storey extensions to the rear (north-west), construction of first floor conservatory to side (south-west), installation of dormer windows, creation of roof terraces, alteration to fenestration and internal alterations; erect a new dwelling to rear of existing dwelling (protected building) at Billingbear House, Bulwer Avenue.

Mr M. Campbell and Ms C. J. Harvey – demolish part of existing extension and erect single storey extension to rear (west). Remove window and install doors and window to south elevation and infill window to west elevation at Pres de l’Ecurie, Duveaux Lane.

ST SAVIOUR’S

Mr T. Roussel – fell an ash tree (protected) at La Ruette, Ruette des Merez.

Mr J. Robertshaw and Mrs S. Gallie – form new gables with Juliet balconies (north-west and south-east elevations) and block up first floor doorway and install glazing to north-east gable at l’Abri, Route de la Marette.

TORTEVAL

Mr and Mrs A. Flouquet – erect outbuilding to house swimming pool at Ocean View, Route de la Lague.

VALE

Mr A. Ozanne – erect single storey extension to side of property (protected building) at Cherry Cottage, Rue Robin, Bordeaux.

Dr and Mrs P. Simpson – demolish conservatory and erect pitched roof extensions including balconies and dormer windows to rear and side, erect single storey flat roof extension to rear elevation, alter fenestration, install rooflight (front elevation) and remove section of hedge at Ty-Coed, Rue du Closel.