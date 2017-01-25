Plannng applications - 24 January, 2017

Applications to the Development and Planning Authority, as published in the Guernsey Press.

CASTEL

Miss J. May – variations to plans previously approved to extend dwelling to form dower unit – provide pitched roofs over extensions on north and west elevations incorporating two flues at Villa Calafell, Le Friquet.

Mr and Mrs N. Vining – install two rooflights on north elevation and two rooflights on south elevation (protected building) at Grand Clos Barn, La Route de la Charruee.

Mr and Mrs C. Cole – demolish flat roof extension and erect two-storey extension on rear (east elevation) of dwelling at 3, Arundel Clos, Les Grandes Rocques.

ST ANDREW’S

MDB Holdings Ltd – erect extension (west elevation), install dormer window (front elevation), remove porch and chimney, raise roof height on lean-to and install rooflights (rear elevation) at Maison de Bas, Rue des Truchots.

Mr and Mrs R. Clermont – erect a shed at front of dwelling (retrospective) at Cariboo Cottage, Bailiff’s Cross Road.

Mrs R. Rich – fell tree to front of property (protected tree) at Hunguets de Bas, Route des Blicqs.

ST PETER PORT

Mr S. D. Bowden – redesign patio area (protected building) at Cambridge House, 3, L’Hyvreuse Terrace.

Guernsey Police – install signage and warning light, remove barrier at vehicle entrance and alter/motorise existing gate, remove pedestrian access gate and step and construct access ramp and install handrails and railings (south-east boundary), (protected building) at Police Station, Hospital Lane.

Mr J. Goncalves – variation to FULL/2015/27190 – remove planter from previously approved plans on north boundary of driveway at Jali-Gon, Clos de Mont Plaisir, Courtil St Jacques.

Sure (Gsy) Ltd – install new MSAN cabinet, telecommunication cabinet and electricity box (protected monument) at public water pump, Mount Durand.

Mr G. Hawkins – replace roof covering with pantiles (protected building) at 1, Charroterie Cottage, La Charroterie.

ST SAMPSON’S

Mr and Mrs D. Belford – remove garage door, infill lower section and install window at Corellia, 6, Camp Code Clos, Camp Code Lane, St Sampson’s.

Norman Piette Ltd – demolish cabin and erect single storey flat-roofed timber-framed customer service point at timber store at Norman Piette Ltd, Bulwer Avenue.

Mr and Mrs S. Roberts — sub-divide garage to create two residential units with associated parking and erect fencing on north and west boundaries at Kel-Rik, La Route du Braye.

Mr and Mrs S. and R. Smith – change of use of agricultural land to domestic garden and erect lean-to greenhouse to rear of detached barn at Sans Pareil, Rue Sauvage.

ST SAVIOUR’S

Mr and Mrs E. J. Moorey – demolish existing and erect new dwelling, including home office (residential use class 4) and install ground source heat pump at The Meadows, Rue des Messuriers.

Mr and Mrs F. Dunlop – variations to works previously approved to extend and alter dwelling – centralise gable (south-west elevation) and extend single storey extension and first floor balcony (south-east elevation) and install a flue at Mont Saint Lodge, Rue des Hougues, Le Mont Saint.

VALE

Mr S. Grayland – erect wall and steps, lay paving and relocate shed (protected building) at Le Petit Verger, Rue du Bordeaux.

Guernsey Housing Association – erect 20 one-bedroom flats comprising supported housing and eight one-bedroom dwellings within an autism unit, construct associated access road and 29 parking spaces – variations to design of staff accommodation and communal areas to autism unit previously approved under RES/2015/3133 at Le Vieux Jardin, off Courtil Le Clement.

Dr and Mrs P. Simpson – extend domestic curtilage at Ty-Coed, Rue du Closel.

Seaside Chalets Ltd – sub-divide building comprising of four flats into six flats and alter fenestration at first floor level (north elevation) at Rousse Apartments, Les Dicqs.