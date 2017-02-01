Planning applications - 31 January, 2017

Applications to the Development and Planning Authority, as published in the Guernsey Press.

CASTEL

Mr and Mrs T. Peatfield – widen existing vehicular access and replace railway sleepers with granite walls at Le Haut de la Vallee, Candie Road.

Mr and Mrs P. Gomes – demolish existing garage and erect an outbuilding and widen vehicular access at La Croix, Ruette de la Croix.

Miss D. Guillou – demolish existing and erect stable block and tack store, remove hedge and erect fencing and gates at Les Blanches Rocques, Route du Tertre.

Miss S. Nicolle – apply external insulation cladding on front and sides of dwelling at St Denis, Cobo Road.

Mrs T. Patch – apply insulated render system to exterior walls of dwelling at Kowloon, Rue de la Ronde Cheminee.

ST ANDREW’S

Mr P. Sarl – erect a uPVC lean-to glasshouse on garage at Oris Huisie, Les Ruettes.

BGS Place Ltd – erect first floor extension above existing office at BGS Place, La Route des Fauconnaires.

CDS Properties Ltd – erect canopy on south-west elevation at CDS Ltd, Pointes Lane.

Waterloo Ltd – erect two woodstores on estate (retrospective) at Les Grands Courtils, Route de la Croix au Bailiff.

ST MARTIN’S

The Channel Islands Co-Operative Society Ltd – erect signage on front of premises at St Martin Court Shop Units, La Route des Camps.

Mr G. Rowe – extend existing workshop on north elevation to create new paint oven at Auto Collision Repairs, Rue de la Foret.

Mr and Mrs R. Hamon – erect dwelling adjacent to Peacehaven at Peacehaven, Rue de l’Eglise.

Mr and Mrs A. A. Mauger – fell tree to front of property at Folly’s End, St Peter’s Valley.

Mr and Mrs G. Ward – demolish existing extension, conservatory and garage and erect a single storey pitched/flat roof extension to rear and single storey flat roof garage/store to side, alter and install fenestration, apply timber cladding to front porch and remove window and door, increase width of vehicular access and rebuild retaining wall, and change of use of agricultural land at rear to domestic curtilage at Trouve, Verte Rue.

Mr G. Davies – install extended flue at side of dwelling at Lasanee, Les Camps du Moulin.

ST PETER PORT

Mr and Mrs J. Caulfield – erect a single storey lean-to extension to rear of property at 1, Infinity Gardens, Vrangue House, La Vrangue.

Mr and Mrs P. Ridges – demolish existing and erect replacement single storey extension to rear of dwelling at Kintarah, Maurepas Road.

Mr and Mrs J. De Castro – erect extension on second floor to provide flat and extend existing shop on ground floor at Candie Cache Stores and Flat, Candie Road.

1 High Street Ltd - change of use of first floor office from Professional or Financial Services (Use Class 21) to Administrative Office (Use Class 22) at 1st Floor Office, 1-3, High Street.

Mr and Mrs M. J. Pipet – demolish existing and erect replacement garden building at rear of dwelling at 99, Mount Durand.

R. G. Falla Ltd – remove terrace at level three on north elevation and install new flat roof at level four at Havelet Waters, Havelet.

Sure (Gsy) Ltd – install new MSAN cabinet, telecommunication cabinet and electricity box adjacent to north-west boundary wall at Cour du Parc, Park Street.

ST PETER’S

Miss G. Valler – temporary use of land for circus including siting of six caravans from 21 July 2017 to 14 August 2017 at Colin Best Nature Reserve, Route de la Rocque, L’Eree.

Mr D. Gilchrist – replacement greenhouse at Le Tablet, Rue des Clercs.

Mr B. Castle – demolish existing conservatory and erect a sun lounge (rear elevation) at Les Taudevins, Rue des Pres.

ST SAMPSON’S

Trading Assets – temporary relocation (for a period of 24 months) of the household waste recycling facility and development of a construction lay-down area associated with the development of the Longue Hougue waste facility at Longue Hougue South Industrial and Reclamation Area, Bulwer Avenue.

Ms K. A. Le Blancq – alterations to fenestration at Oakfield, Vale Road.

Mr M. Farey – sub-divide existing dwelling to create two residential units and erect new dwelling to rear at Willow Grange, Route de St Clair.

Mr J. Watchorn – install rooflights on south elevation of dwelling at Meadow Mist, Greendale Close, Sandy Hook.

Mr and Mrs J. Littlewood – extend domestic curtilage at Wayland, Les Martins.

VALE

Mr J. James – install flue on south-east facing roof of dwelling at Bumblebee Cottage, 1, Blanche Carriere Cottages, La Rochelle Road.

Mr and Mrs Ford – demolish existing conservatory and garage and erect single storey extension to rear, install dormer window, erect shed and install new window on east elevation at Sunrise, 10, Le Courtil des Charmes, Les Grands Marais.

Mr and Mrs R. S. Ashworth – replace door and replace window with double doors on south elevation and alterations to window on north elevation at Le Bonheur, Rue du Closel.

Stan Brouard Ltd – rescind condition five (no more than 60% of floor space of the building used be used for storage and distribution uses) on FULL/2011/3669 at Phase 1 Building, Stan Brouard Ltd, Landes du Marche.

Mr T. J. Ozanne – install replacement windows on all elevations of dwelling at Les Mouettes, Rue du Pont Vaillant.

Mr and Mrs A. Le Sauvage – demolish existing conservatory and erect 1.5 storey extension and install dormer window to rear of property and remove render to expose granite to front of property at Mistral, Port Soif Lane.