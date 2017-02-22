Planning applications - 21 February, 2017

Applications to the Development and Planning Authority, as published in the Guernsey Press.

CASTEL

Mr and Mrs D. and J. Steer – variations to works previously approved to demolish conservatory, erect flat roof extension and carry out alterations – extend and alter rear patio at La Cachette, Clos des Emrais, Rue des Houmets.

The Holland Retirement Annuity Trust – install distribution pillar at entrance to clos at Clos de Salle, Route de Carteret.

Mr and Mrs S. Goubert – demolish conservatory and erect single storey pitched roof and flat roof extensions to side/north-east elevation of dwelling, and remove chimney stack at Applecroft, Route de Saumarez.

Mr and Mrs Pybus – reposition previously approved new dwelling under (FULL/2016/1501) to south of site at St Vincent, Route de la Mare de Carteret.

FOREST

Mr and Mrs Farnon – demolish outbuilding to rear of dwelling at Les Villets Farm, La Rue des Villets, Le Gouffre.

Mr and Mrs J. Le Moignan – alterations to northern boundary, demolish outbuildings and erect a double garage (north elevation) at Tabernacle Evangelique, Rue du Mont Marche.

Mr and Mrs J. Le Moignan – install dormer windows and rooflights (east and west elevations), alterations to fenestration, erect single storey garage and extension to side and rear, remove hedge and relocate vehicular access and alterations to southern boundary at Chalet Matrei, La Rue du Mont Marche.

ST ANDREW’S

Mr and Mrs G. Coutanche – demolish conservatory and erect extension at rear of dwelling at Penfold Cottage, Les Fauconnaires.

Ms J. Watts – install flue on rear (south) elevation of dwelling at Les Escaliers, Route de la Croix au Bailiff.

Mr and Mrs N. Barton – extend domestic curtilage, demolish conservatory and sheds and erect garden room and new shed, removal of hedge and erection of balustrade to rear at Le Douit Marin, Les Poidevins.

Mr and Mrs R. Nash – variations to plans previously approved to demolish and rebuild at ground floor level with additional first floor accommodation above – increase footprint of two storey extension, omission of one-and-a-half storey element and erection of single storey extension, re-siting of rooflight to rear elevation at Le Cotillon, Route de St Andre.

Mr D. Thwaite – part-demolition of rear wall of dwelling and rebuild, alterations to roof and widen vehicular access at Orta Cottage, Rue Frairies.

ST MARTIN’S

Mr C. Smith – demolish extensions and erect flat roof single storey extensions and install glazed gable end (rear elevation), remove dormer windows and rooflights and install rooflights (front, rear and side/north elevations) and alter fenestration (side and rear elevations). Remove garden planter and erect retaining wall and alter steps at Les Pages, Les Pages.

ST PETER PORT

Guernsey Housing Association – variations to plans previously approved to provide 20 flats – demolish Millbrook and erect four flats, repositions units 13-20 with alterations to fenestration and demolish and reconstruc communal store at Millbrook and Niardua, Guelles Road.

Mr and Mrs L. Tardif – remove pillar and wall to widen vehicular access at Shanklin, Rocquettes Lane.

Creasey’s Ltd – alterations to shop front including replacement fenestration, new signage and internal alterations to provide new layout and cafe to 5-7, and 9-11, Quay Side. Alterations to shop front including new sliding doors and internal alterations to create new layout and display area to 15-17, Quay Side (protected buildings) at 5-7, 9-11 and 15-17, High Street (Quay Side).

Mr A. Tang – change of use of ground floor of premises from shop (retail use class 14) to takeaway (retail use class 16), install extractor and metal ducting to rear/west elevation and internal alterations (protected building) at 2, Contree Mansell Court, Contree Mansell.

McAulay (Market Buildings) Ltd – change of use of unit 10 from retail use class 14 to retail use class 15 at The Guernsey Market, Fountain Street.

Mrs Twist – demolish conservatory and erect single storey pitched roof extension and install bay window to rear (south). Remove section of roadside wall to front and render existing roadside walls (revised) at La Trigale, Colborne Road.

Mr and Mrs Twist – remove section of roadside wall and increase vehicle access to front, render roadside walls and replace brick capping at La Trigale, Colborne Road.

Woodies – change of use of premises to retail use class 16 to operate a food takeaway business, and internal alterations (protected building) at Clock Tower, White Rock, Weighbridge, North Esplanade.

ST PETER’S

Mr P. Galliott – erect timber garden greenhouse at Les Arquets Farm,

Les Arquets.

ST SAMPSON’S

Mr M. Tacon – demolish dwelling and erect two detached dwellings at Carousel, Mont Morin.

Mrs M. Levrier – remove existing and erect new shed at Les Basses Capelles Road.

ST SAVIOUR’S

Dr and Mrs H. Bacon – install air source heat pump to north elevation of proposed pool house at Les Ruettes Farm, Le Gron.

Mr and Mrs J. Smart – demolish conservatory and erect single storey pitched and flat roof extensions (front/south-east elevation), remove door and install window (side/north-east elevation) and remove section of hedge at Le Carrefour, Rue St Pierre.

Mrs J. Le Poidevin– erect a garden shed at The Brook, Rue des Crabbes.

Mr and Mrs R. Penna – replace two doors on rear elevation with new uPVC doors at La Vallee, Rue de la Hougue Bachele.

VALE

Mr C. Druce – erect canopy on west elevation of building at The Weighbridge, North Side.

Oakdean Properties Ltd – extend and convert outbuilding to form new dwelling with associated car parking at Westwood, La Mares Pellees Road.

Mr and Mrs T. Kendal – replace roof covering, replace fascia board to rear and side elevations and install two rooflights to north elevation (protected building) at Balmoral, Rue de l’Ecole.

Mr and Mrs D. Dudley-Owen – erect first floor extension and enlarge existing dormer window to the rear (revised scheme) at Doyle Cottage, Les Mielles Road.

Mr and Mrs M. Torode – erect extensions and alterations to dwelling at The Meadow, Le Petit Douit.

Mr and Mrs Smith – install replacement cladding on shed at Marais Roses, Rue des Marais.