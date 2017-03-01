Planning applications - 28 February, 2017

Applications to the Development and Planning Authority, as published in the Guernsey Press.

CASTEL

Mr and Mrs Hooley – replace glazed conservatory roof with a solid slate roof to side of dwelling and reduce size of first floor window at Mille Fleur, Rue des Caches.

Mr and Mrs C. Wilkinson – install French doors to existing conservatory and construct new balcony with glazed balustrading at first floor level at Birchwood House, Rue de la Hougue.

Mr and Mrs S. Stannard – demolish section of rear extension on east elevation and construct new sun room, create new carport and replace window with door to existing garage at La Mare, Route de la Mare.

Mr and Mrs M. Vidamour – erect new front porch and replace cladding, remove first floor bay window and install new window with Juliet balcony (front elevation) at Onze Onze, Retot Lane.

Bruce Mather Bell RAT – demolish chimneys and install flue at Les Fries Cottage, Ruette de Fries.

Mrs J. Stanford – alterations to utility room, including removal of corrugated plastic and wooden door, block up to flat roof level and install PVC window and door at Chez Nous, Route de la Hougue du Pommier.

Mrs J. Davy and Mrs C. Helyar – demolish existing dwelling and erect new dwelling at Florida, Rue de la Ronde Cheminee.

ST ANDREW’S

Mr and Mrs M. Queru – demolish existing extension to rear, extend dwelling at lower ground floor level and sub-divide to provide two residential units. Create new vehicular access and parking to front. Erect boundary walls to rear and demolish existing workshop/store and create parking area to east at Maison de Vie, Le Vauquiedor.

ST MARTIN’S

Mr and Mrs C. Torode – variations to works previously approved to demolish existing extensions and erect a two-storey extension to rear and sub-divide dwelling to create two dwellings. Demolish greenhouse and erect a pitched roof garage block to rear and widen existing vehicular access – increase size of porch to southeast elevation (unit one) and remove existing dormer window at Montleah, La Grande Rue.

Mr B. Sparrow and Miss S. Lucas – replace and reposition front door at The Crow’s Nest, Rue des Marettes.

Mr and Mrs P. Ball – variation to works previously approved – installation of louvred panel to south elevation of garage in connection with the installation of an air source heat pump at Icart De Bas, Icart Road.

Mr and Mrs S. P. Le Messurier – erect single story flat roof extension to rear of property at Gleneagles, Route de Jerbourg.

ST PETER PORT

Norman Holdings Ltd – change of use from storage and distribution (use class 30) to offices (use class 22) and alterations to premises and car parking area at former Carpet Selection Centre, St Georges Place, St George’s Esplanade.

Mr S. Martin – change of use of lodging house to dwelling house (residential use class one). Demolish lean-to link extension on west elevation, alter fenestration including first floor balcony on east elevation at La Retraite, Rue des Freres.

Trustees of the Guille-Alles Library – internal alterations to children’s library – install new shelving including walkways and stairs, install screens, new wall and entrance doors (protected building) at Guille-Alles Library, Market Street.

Mrs J. Le Sauvage – replace two timber windows with PVC windows on northeast elevation at Flat 1, Valnord House, Valnord.

Mr V. Zekavica – alterations to shop front at Island Kebab, 8, Le Bordage.

Mr and Mrs C. Maides – create pedestrian access in existing upper wall, install timber gate, platform and steps to lower terrace level to rear of site at La Mouette, The Strand.

Mr D. Collen – remove hedge, extend parking area and install fountain (to north of dwelling) at Charlton House, 6, Courtil de la Fontenelle, Ville au Roi.

Mr and Mrs G. Watkinson-Yull – erect ground and first floor extension including new balcony to side (southwest elevation). Alter fenestration (northeast elevation), install external insulation and render system (northwest elevation). Install swimming pool to front (southeast) of dwelling and create enclosure for air source heat pump and filtration cabinet along west boundary. Erect gazebo and install glass balustrading to northeast of dwelling at La Forge, Ruette Irwin, Fort George.

ST PETER’S

Mr R. Dyke – install 12 caravans on West Show field from 12 August 2017 to 18 August 2017 inclusive at L’Eree Aerodrome, L’Eree.

Mr and Mrs M. A. Swales – variations to works previously approved to erect first floor extension with glazing to west gable wall – install first floor balcony and alter glazing to west gable wall at Driftwood Cottage, Route de Rocquaine.

ST SAMPSON’S

Mont Morin Ltd – erect a traffic mirror at Mont Morin, Mont Morin.

Mr and Mrs L. Dodd – extend dwelling at first floor level and erect extension at ground floor level on north elevation (revised) at Bonaire, Route Militaire.

Mr P. L. D. Ferbrache – extend domestic curtilage and erect boundary wall at Le Heche Cottage and land, Route de la Passee.

JT Guernsey – install three antennas on new telecommunications mast at Les Vardes Quarry, Route de Pulias.

Guernsey Electricity – remove existing timber fencing and erect replacement metal fencing around substation at La Passee Substation, Route de la Passee.

ST SAVIOUR’S

Mr and Mrs J. Ephgrave – extend dwelling at ground floor level to the front and at ground floor and first floor level to the rear at La Rocquette, Rue de Courtil Ronchin.

VALE

VWT Guernsey Ltd – erect extension and alterations to premises and parking area at Units 2 and 3, Braye Road Industrial Estate, Braye Road.

Mr T. Hansen – replace garage door with window to create study and plant/storeroom at Madison, The Doyle.

Ms L. Martin – demolish two existing outbuildings and erect two new agricultural outbuildings (northwest and southeast of pigsties) at Summerville Farm, Longue Rue.

Mr and Mrs J. David – demolish outbuildings and erect a garage with first floor accommodation, pool enclosure and workshop, create new access to field at Pleinheaume, Pleinheaume Lane.