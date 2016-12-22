School closed for deep clean after 53 staff and pupils hit by vomiting bug

A school in the north east of Scotland has been closed for a deep clean after 53 people became ill with a vomiting bug.

Council chiefs say 40 pupils and 13 staff became unwell at Tomintoul Primary School in Moray on Tuesday morning, with at least 20 children and a number of staff calling in sick.

The vomiting outbreak i s not thought to have started at the school, but at an event attended by staff and pupils in the village last weekend.

The school has been closed early for the Christmas break as a precaution while it is deep cleaned under NHS guidelines. It is expected to reopen in the new year.

A Moray Council spokesman said: "A deep clean operation is being undertaken at Tomintoul school following 40 children and 13 staff falling ill.

"The clean is a precautionary measure and is in accordance with NHS guidelines when dealing with such an outbreak."