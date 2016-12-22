Transport for London rolling out badges for people with hidden health conditions

Badges for people with hidden health conditions are to be rolled out across London's public transport network.

Transport for London (TfL) announced that it will make the badges and accompanying cards permanent after a successful trial began in September.

Some 1,200 passengers tested the "Please offer me a seat" badges during the six-week pilot scheme.

Research by TfL found that in 86% of journeys, participants reported feeling more confident when asking for a seat.

The scheme is the first of its kind in Europe.

Badges for pregnant women are already in use across the capital.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: " I'm proud that Londoners embraced this innovative trial and that Londoners wearing the badges found travelling around our capital easier as a result.

"It's great news that next year we will be able to offer them to all those with hidden disabilities and conditions, and I'm really looking forward to the blue badges becoming as recognisable on public transport as our hugely successful Baby on Board ones."

James McNaught, who previously developed a Cancer on Board badge and took part in the trial, said: "W hen I was undergoing radiotherapy for throat cancer, it meant I couldn't talk to ask for a seat and the morphine I was taking made me appear drunk.

"It was a real struggle to get people to understand why I needed to sit down. I'm really pleased TfL completed this trial.

"A badge and card will help make a real difference to the lives of people undergoing drug treatment or with longer term conditions or disabilities."

London's transport commissioner Mike Brown said the trial made a "real difference to people with invisible impairments, conditions and injuries".

Alan Benson, chairman of charity Transport for All, said: "While this will help many customers, there will be those who don't want to use a badge and card.

"We want to see those people supported too, and for everyone to get a seat who needs one."