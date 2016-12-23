Prison guards end HMP Swaleside disturbance

A disturbance involving around 60 inmates at HMP Swaleside has been resolved, the Prison Service said.

An investigation has been launched following the incident, which saw prisoners take control of a landing on a wing at the category B training prison on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

All those involved in the disturbance were returned to their cells by 1am.

A Prison Service spokeswoman said: "Specialist Tornado teams have now resolved an incident involving around 60 prisoners on a landing of a wing at HMP Swaleside.

"All those involved have surrendered and were back in cells by 1am with no injuries to staff or prisoners.

"A police investigation is now ongoing.

"The challenges in our prisons are longstanding and won't be solved overnight but the Justice Secretary is committed to making sure our prisons are stable while we deliver wholescale reforms to the prison estate to help offenders turn their lives around and reduce reoffending."

Prison Officers Association (POA) chairman Mike Rolfe said fires had been lit during the incident and the specially trained Tornado squads were drafted in to help quell the trouble.

Barking dogs could also be heard from outside the prison as officers fought to bring the situation under control.

The disturbance was confined to a landing on a single wing and the rest of the prison was secure, the Prison Service said.

It was the fourth major disturbance at an English prison in less than two months, coming a week after hundreds of inmates rioted at Birmingham prison, and will ratchet up pressure on the embattled Justice Secretary Liz Truss.

HMP Swaleside has a capacity of around 1,100 inmates serving prison terms of more than four years. It has eight wings comprised of single cells.

Swaleside was condemned by the HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) in July, which described it in a report as "dangerous", with levels of violence that were "far too high" and many incidents of a serious nature.

The A wing of the prison houses the Open Academy, a study centre with a computer suite.

At the time of the HMIP report, inspectors said it was used by 50 of the 126 prisoners on the wing, who were enrolled on open and distance learning courses.

The Prison Service has been rocked by a series of disturbances in recent months.

Last week, hundreds of inmates rioted for more than 12 hours at Birmingham prison, one of the country's biggest jails.

Some 240 prisoners were transferred from the prison but it is understood none was taken to Swaleside.

Prisoners set fires, stole keys to residential areas from a guard and one inmate was seriously injured in a major disturbance on December 16.

On November 6 about 200 inmates went on the rampage at HMP Bedford just days after a national response unit had to be brought in to control prisoners after a six-hour incident at HMP Lewes in East Sussex.