Two men charged with murder after brawl outside lap dancing club

Two men have been charged with murder after a man died following a brawl outside a lap dancing club.

Officers were called to a report of a group of 10 men fighting outside Totties bar in The Causeway in Altrincham in the early hours of Thursday.

When police arrived at the scene they found a 31-year-old man with serious head injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

On Saturday, Aiden Oakes, 26, of Peveril Road, Altrincham, and Anton Oakes, 22, of Lee Avenue, Broadheath, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court accused of murder, said Greater Manchester Police.

Both men are also charged with assault and were remanded in custody to next appear at Manchester Crown Court on December 29.