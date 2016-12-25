Zebrafish used by scientists to help study diseases linked to inflammation

A tropical fish is being used to help scientists research new therapies for lung disorders and other diseases.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh are using zebrafish to investigate how to stop inflammation in the body before it causes damage to healthy tissue.

The zebrafish is a tropical freshwater fish native to the Himalayan region.

The findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, could lead to new therapies for lung disorders, arthritis and other diseases that are caused by persistent inflammation.

Using specialised microscopes, scientists have been observing how cells that are part of the immune system heal wounds in living zebrafish.

The team focused on cells called neutrophils, which are part of the body's first line of immune defence against infection.

When a tissue becomes injured or damaged, these cells defend against invading bacteria or viruses and once the infection has been cleared, they usually self-destruct to prevent damage to healthy tissue.

The academics discovered that a key molecule called CDK9 helps neutrophils to swerve the self-destruct process, keeping the inflammation going.

By blocking CDK9 using "CDK inhibitors", the researchers triggered the neutrophils to die and helped to resolve inflammation in the fish.

Lead researcher Professor Adriano Rossi said: "These relatively simple fish are helping us to understand a fundamental process underpinning the resolution of inflammation and will help discover new therapies for the treatment of inflammatory diseases."