Man arrested over death of six-month-old on Christmas Day
Police have launched an inquiry after a baby died on Christmas Day.
Detectives confirmed they are investigating after the six-month-old died in the early hours of Sunday in Kingswood, near Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police said a man aged in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident.
A force spokesman said: "We are investigating the death of a six-month-old baby on Christmas Day in Kingswood.
"The baby died during the early hours of Sunday morning despite the efforts of police officers and paramedics at a property in Britton Gardens.
"The death is being treated as unexplained until the results of the post-mortem examination.
"A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident."
Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.