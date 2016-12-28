Ex-soccer star Paul Gascoigne injured in drunken brawl at hotel

Former football star Paul Gascoigne was taken to hospital after an alcohol-fuelled fight at a hotel, it has been reported.

Gascoigne, 49, was "racially abusing" customers at the Ace Hotel in Shoreditch, east London , and throwing money at them, according to a witness.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to a disturbance at the hotel shortly after 6pm on Tuesday before a 49-year-old man was taken to hospital with a head injury.

Witness Alvin Carpio said the former England and Newcastle United striker, who has long-battled alcoholism, appeared "very drunk" during the altercation.

He tweeted: "Gazza has just been kicked down the stairs by a guy whose friend got slapped by him. He really isn't in a good place.

"It's a sad state: He's been spitting, making racist remarks & groping women, all while throwing around £ notes.

"He was racially abusing my mates, and hitting one of them on the shoulder and head before throwing a £20 note on him."

Gascoigne's spokesman, Terry Baker, said the troubled star had been taken to hospital with a head wound, according to the Daily Mirror.

Mr Baker added: "He hasn't been arrested. He's about to be released and sent home."

A Scotland Yard spokeswoman said: "The man has been taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition."

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing, she added.

Gascoigne was fined £1,000 at Dudley Magistrates' Court in September after racially abusing a bodyguard who was employed to protect him.