Skye dinosaur footprints vandal being sought by police

Police are searching for a vandal who damaged two fossilised dinosaur footprints by pouring plaster into them.

The footprints, thought to be about 165 million years old, are a tourist attraction at Staffin beach on Skye.

Police want to speak to a man in a camper van in connection with the vandalism which happened on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: " It has been reported to police that plaster-cast appears to have been poured into two of the fossilised dinosaur footprints on the beach which has resulted in damage.

"Police would like to speak to a man believed to be aged in his late 40s to early 50s, of stocky build and approximately 6ft 1in to 6ft 2ins. It is believed he travelled in a white Hymer camper van."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.