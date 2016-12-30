Temperatures set to drop overnight after day of travel disruption

Foggy conditions and sub-zero temperatures are set to hit parts of the country after a day of travel disruption.

A hazardous combination of poor visibility and icy roads made for potentially "lethal" driving conditions on Thursday, the AA said, while airports in the South East suffered fog-related delays.

Flights were held up at Heathrow Airport and London City Airport because of poor visibility while Luton faced disruption after a technical issue in relation to air traffic control.

Temperatures are set to drop again overnight - to below freezing in some parts - and fog will thicken across central and south England, the Met Office said.

Forecaster Oli Claydon said: "We are expecting there to still be some fog, particularly in south eastern and East Anglia areas.

"Potentially not as widespread as Wednesday night in terms of geographical area and probably hence why there's no warning at the moment, but obviously keep an eye on that in case that changes.

"The South East corner and East Anglia are likely to see some fog that could be slow to clear through the morning."

Elsewhere, conditions will be fairly cloudy and dry for most, the Met Office added.

Tunbridge Wells and Margate could see the mercury plummet into the minus numbers on Thursday night while London could see temperatures below 4C (39.2F).

Mr Claydon said there was a "chance" of icy road conditions on Friday - but the Met Office has not issued an ice warning, nor repeated Thursday's "yellow" fog warning.

On Thursday, temperatures dipped to freezing levels in areas such as Suffolk, Gloucestershire, Cumbria, Devon and northern Scotland, the Met Office said.

It follows a fatal pile-up on the A40 in treacherous conditions on Wednesday morning which left one woman dead and many injured.

The AA urged "extreme caution" for those heading out on the roads, adding that extra time should be allowed, tyres properly inflated and screens adequately de-iced.

Spokesman Ian Crowder said on Thursday: "We have got the worst possible conditions really, of fog and icy roads, and that can be lethal.

"I think the message is extreme caution and to prepare for the worst and make sure all windows are clear."