Agatha Christie had little-known role in ancient Nimrud

Her diligence and face cream cleaned the famous ivories in the ancient Iraqi city of Nimrud.

She captured the archaeological dig on celluloid and Kodak film, developing the prints in water painstakingly filtered from the nearby Tigris River.

And every day, after she balanced the books and arranged for the next day's meals, Agatha Christie sat down to write.

The British mystery writer's second husband, Max Mallowan, was an archaeologist - respected in his field, but with nowhere near the renown of his older wife. But Christie set aside her career for months each year to accompany him into the field.

Mr Mallowan built his career on digs in the 1950s in Nimrud, the remains of the ancient Assyrian city which survived 3,000 years only to be blown into rubble by the Islamic State group last year. And Christie, then in her 60s, was there to document his work, in photographs and on film.

Every winter, according to her grandson Mathew Prichard, "they disappeared into Iraq or Syria and returned in May or June. To her it was just as important as writing. Her role, and she was quite old-fashioned about this ... Her role in the 1950s was to go on these digs with her husband and help him with the photography and dealings with the local labour force."

Famed for her detective characters Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot, Christie had a longtime fascination with archaeology which was reflected in novels set in the Middle East, including Death On The Nile and Murder In Mesopotamia.

Christie's non-fiction book Come Tell Me How You Live, about a series of digs in Syria in the 1940s, is testament to her love for adventure, travel and the ancient sites of civilisation.

"Inshallah, I shall go there again, and the things that I love shall not have perished from this earth," she wrote in conclusion in 1944.

But seven decades later, one of her favourite places - Nimrud - is in danger as never before.

Islamic State fighters took over the site near Mosul in 2014, and in 2015 smashed the winged bulls guarding the entrance and blew up the Northwest Palace where Mr Mallowan made his most significant discoveries. The site, though liberated last month from the extremists, is reduced to rubble, largely unguarded and vulnerable to looters.

Among Mr Mallowan's finds were a series of ivories, including one of a woman's face dubbed the Mona Lisa of Nimrud, which was extracted with great difficulty from a muddy well.

"She spent hours drying it and cleaning it off, with her face cream," said Georgina Herrmann, a British archaeologist who worked there with Mr Mallowan.

Other ivories were discovered smashed, and Christie delighted in assembling them, Ms Herrmann said.

"Agatha was a passionate solver of jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles. She laid all these pieces out - there must have been hundreds of them - and put them together."

Christie and Mr Mallowan would be dismayed to learn what has become of the site, according to Mr Prichard, who recalled his grandfather teaching him the basics of cuneiform as a boy.

"To say they would have thought it was a tragedy is an understatement," he said. "If my grandparents could somehow be alive again and see the newspapers for a week, they would not have recognised the places where they had been and lived and worked."

