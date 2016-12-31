Avoid cheap fake booze on New Year's Eve, revellers told

New Year's Eve revellers have been warned to avoid cheap, fake alcohol that could contain potentially lethal ingredients.

The Local Government Association (LGA) warning follows recent council seizures of counterfeit vodka laced with chemicals found in cleaning products and paint solvent.

The LGA said drinking the alcohol could lead to vomiting, permanent blindness, kidney or liver problems and, in extreme cases, death.

Telltale signs of fake bottles included unfamiliar brand names, crooked labels, spelling mistakes and very low prices which are "too good to be true".

The alert comes after Halton Borough Council in Cheshire prosecuted a taxi driver who was found to have 26 litres of fake vodka unfit for human consumption and 108 bottles of illicit wine in his vehicle and in a storage unit.

Cheshire East Council's trading standards team seized 800 bottles of suspected fake vodka in Crewe, and Staffordshire County Council's team seized bottles of fake Glen's Vodka from an off-licence in Burton.

Lincolnshire County Council's Trading Standards officers helped seize 3,570 litres of beers, wines and spirits - most believed to be counterfeit - from 20 premises as part of an operation with police and HM Revenue and Customs, and Brighton and Hove City Council imposed licensing restrictions on a pub in Brighton after more than 170 bottles of alcohol were seized.

Simon Blackburn, chairman of the LGA's Safer and Stronger Communities Board, said: "New Year's Eve is the biggest drinking night of the year but people need to avoid suspiciously cheap, fake alcohol at all costs because it could seriously harm your health, and even kill you.

"Counterfeit alcohol also harms legitimate traders and threatens livelihoods, with the black market trade helping to fund organised criminal gangs.

"Council trading standards teams have been cracking down on businesses selling fake alcohol and rogue sellers should think twice about stocking these dangerous drinks as we will always seek to prosecute irresponsible traders."

Anyone who thinks they have consumed fake alcohol should seek medical advice.

The incident should also be reported to the local environmental health officer by calling Citizens Advice on 03454 04 05 06 or the Customs Hotline on 0800 59 5000.