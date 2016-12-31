Universities plan research studies into neurological conditions

Scottish universities are to lead research into debilitating neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis and motor neurone disease.

A total of 16 research programmes have been announced to tackle the two conditions.

Three Phds into motor neurone disease (MND) and three which will research multiple sclerosis (MS) will be led by the University of Edinburgh and involve Aberdeen, Dundee, Glasgow and St Andrews universities in a training programme.

The universities will also provide an additional six studentships into the conditions which affect thousands of Scots.

Additional funding will be provided by Scottish Government for two Phds at the University of the West of Scotland while the university has pledged to fund a further two into MS.

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: "I'm delighted our partnership with Scotland's world-class universities will deliver 16 new Phd studentships in these neurological conditions.

"The exciting new Phd programme being hosted by the University of Edinburgh exceeds the plans we set out in our programme for government.

"This programme offers a unique opportunity to develop an integrated national Phd training programme recognising the shared underlying biological mechanisms in MND and MS.

"Once again, Scotland is leading the way in clinical research and innovation.

"I look forward to hearing about the progress the students make and how their work might benefit patients across Scotland and around the world."

MND Scotland chief executive Craig Stockton said: "This investment in Phd studentships is extremely welcome and follows on from our manifesto call.

"By attracting and developing outstanding young clinicians and scientists into the MND field we hope to build MND research capacity within Scotland and create the future scientific leaders in the field.

"The more research we can undertake into MND the quicker we will find the cause, the better our care will be and ultimately, the closer we will get to finding a cure."

Morna Simpkins, director of MS Society Scotland, said: "This new Phd funding will help us gain a better understanding of the neurological condition that affects over 11,000 people in Scotland.

"MS is an unpredictable condition that can affect the way we feel, think and see.

"It is a really exciting time for research into MS and the MS Society is delighted to see that Scotland will remain an essential part of the global network coming together to tackle MS."