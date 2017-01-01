150 calls a day to NHS 24 being abandoned, say Tories

An average of just over 150 calls to NHS 24 are being abandoned every day, new figures suggest.

The data, gathered by the Scottish Conservatives, shows that, between April and October 2016, a total of 27,517 calls were abandoned within 30 seconds and 5,364 after 30 seconds.

The Tories said the figures indicate the service is on course for a record year when it comes to cancelled calls, with the busy winter period still to be counted.

Calls are classified as abandoned if the caller hangs up before it is answered or if the call-handler ends the call before a conversation takes place.

NHS 24 said the number represents a small percentage of overall call volumes and "there are a range of reasons why a caller may choose to end the call".

Tory MSP Annie Wells said: "In an organisation the size of NHS 24, it's understandable that not every call will be connected.

"These alarming figures show tens of thousands of people are deciding to seek help and advice from nurses, then either giving up because it's taking too long or being cut off through no fault of their own.

"Analysis of previous figures also shows the problem to be getting worse and some action must be taken to stop this decline.

"Otherwise, there could be consequences for patient safety and other under-pressure areas of the health service will have to pick up the slack."

A statement from NHS 24 said the service manages 1.5 million calls every year.

"The majority of abandoned calls are in fact ended early by the caller - this can be as a result of the important messaging at the beginning of every call which directs immediately life-threatening calls to hang up and call 999.

"There will always be calls abandoned which fall into this category. There is no evidence to suggest that calls are being ended inappropriately by NHS 24.

" NHS 24's messaging is designed to support people and help them consider the reason they are calling and whether they can safely wait until their GP surgery reopens. But is also very clear what they need to do if they are unwell.

"At very busy times, it may take longer for a call to be answered but, in general, the majority of calls are answered within 90 seconds."

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: "Patient safety is a top priority for NHS 24 and they continuously review their call handling to provide the best possible support for those needing help.

"Call messaging has recently been redesigned and now gives patients an accurate prediction of when their call will be answered, as well as signposting them to information available online, including a self-help guide."