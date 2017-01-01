British tourists put on alert after Turkey nightclub massacre

British tourists have been warned to "remain vigilant" in Turkey where at least 35 people were killed when a gunman believed to have been dressed as Santa Claus opened fire at New Year's revellers.

Some 40 other people in the popular Reina nightclub in Istanbul were wounded in the "terror attack" in the early hours of Sunday, according to the province's governor Vasip Sahin.

The Foreign Commonwealth Office (FCO) said UK tourists should follow the advice of local authorities while remaining vigilant.

Mr Sahin said the assailant, armed with a long-barrelled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the club in the Ortakoy district before entering and firing at partygoers at around 1.45am local time.

"Unfortunately (he) rained bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people who were there to celebrate New Year's and have fun," Mr Sahin said.

The FCO was attempting to find out whether any British nationals were injured in the attack at the club, where more than 500 revellers were seeing in 2017.

A spokesman said: "We are in touch with the local authorities following reports of an incident at a night club in Istanbul."

Clubbers reportedly jumped into the waters of the Bosporus strait to escape to flee the attacker, who is believed to be still at large.

Officers in riot gear and armed with machine guns were backed up by armoured vehicles to secure the area surrounding the club, which is one of the most popular spots in the city.

Security in Turkish cities had been heightened with 17,000 police officers, some camouflaged as Santa Claus, on duty in Istanbul, state news agency Anadolu said.

Terrorists from the Islamic State group and Kurdish rebels targeted Istanbul and Ankara several times inflicting a death toll of more than 180 in 2016.

Turkish-backed rebel groups in Syria have been targeting IS militants.

Eyewitness Sinem Uyanik said she saw several bodies inside the nightclub and her husband Lutfu Uyanik was wounded in the attack.

"Before I could understand what was happening, my husband fell on top me," she said outside Istanbul's Sisli Hospital.

"I had to lift several bodies from on top of me before I could get out."

Her husband's condition was not said to be serious.

The White House condemned the "horrific terrorist attack" and offered US help to Turkey.

Spokesman Eric Schultz said President Barack Obama, who is on holiday in Hawaii with his family, was briefed on the attack by his national security team.

White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said the attack on "innocent revellers" showed the perpetrators' savagery.

Mr Price sent thoughts and prayers to the relatives of those killed, adding that the US supported its Nato ally Turkey as both countries battle terrorism.