Search under way after couple and dog go missing in Cairngorms

Mountain rescue teams are searching for a couple and their dog missing in the Cairngorms.

The man and woman, aged 60 and 57, were reported missing on Sunday when they failed to return from a walk but overnight searches failed to find them amid snow and freezing temperatures in the region.

Police Scotland said they had been staying in the Glenmore area and set off at around 10am on New Year's Day with their black collie dog.

Officers were called when they failed to return in the evening and a search was launched.

The man is believed to be wearing a red jacket and the woman has a turquoise coat.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) said a full-scale search is taking place on Monday with an RAF mountain rescue team and a coastguard helicopter involved.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are seeking assistance from the public to trace a couple who have been reported missing in the Cairngorms national park area.

"Police were called when they failed to return as expected in the evening. A search was carried out last night by search and rescue teams and a helicopter but the couple were not traced.

"This morning a search and rescue helicopter plus members of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team and RAF Search and Rescue Team will be out in the area looking for the pair.

"The man was believed to be wearing a red jacket and the woman was wearing a turquoise jacket. They both had rucksacks and were out walking with a black collie dog.

"If anyone was out walking in the area yesterday and saw them they are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 with any information they have."

The rescue team posted on Twitter: "CMRT to commence full scale search of Cairngorm Plateau for missing couple and dog. Overnight search failed to find them.

"CMRT being joined on search by Coastguard Aircraft 951 and RAF MRT."