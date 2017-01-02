Target-driven culture to blame for rising NHS staff sickness, warns psychologist

A target-driven culture in the NHS is contributing to high levels of staff sickness, a leading psychologist has warned.

Professor Jamie Hacker Hughes said the NHS in England must address the culture that has seen a huge increase in staff sickness rates due to tighter and tighter performance targets.

Prof Hacker Hughes, vice-president of the British Psychological Society (BPS), said the conditions staff are working under are making staff "uncaring towards our patients".

His editorial, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, said employers have a "moral duty" to offer help to staff.

He said that in 2013/14 nearly 16,000,000 staff days were lost on account of staff sickness.

The piece also draws on information from an annual survey of wellbeing among the psychological therapies workforce, which found that self-reported depression was on the rise - with 46% reporting feelings of depression compared to 40% the previous year.

Half said they have "feelings of failure" and 70% said they felt stressed often or all of the time.

Meanwhile, the survey of 1,100 staff members, conducted by the BPS, found that 45% said they felt "pressure to meet targets all the time".

The editorial states: " There is a paradox at work in the health service.

"The National Health Service (NHS) wants to attract and, although in decreasing numbers, continues to attract staff who want to be employed in one of the caring professions.

"On the other hand, however, the conditions under which most of us now work are, instead, making us uncaring towards our patients and towards each other."

Professor Hacker Hughes, who works at Anglia Ruskin University, said: "We may not have the capacity to heal ourselves but we can do a lot more to keep ourselves psychologically and physically healthy and engaged and to stop ourselves from falling ill.

"Our employers, and those of us who are employers, have a moral duty to offer meaningful help.

"The internal market and the current target-driven culture are very much to blame for increasing levels of staff sickness and so organisations have a duty to ensure the psychological wellbeing of their staff and to prioritise this.

"In an ideal world, levels of psychological wellbeing amongst health provider workforces should be a key factor in commissioning and contract placement with health provider organisations."