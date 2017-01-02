UK named in top 10 countries for expat workers as Switzerland stays top

Switzerland has been named as the best country for expat workers, with the UK jumping into the top 10, a study shows.

A survey among 26,000 expats in 100 countries ranked Switzerland top for the second year in a row, followed by Germany, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, Norway and Singapore.

The UK climbed from 18th in 2015 to 9th last year, according to the research by banking giant HSBC.

Switzerland was said to offer the best earnings prospects, with a good work-life balance and excellent work culture.

Around half of expats working in Europe said the work culture was better than in their home country.

Expats in the UK were among the most likely in the world to pick up new skills and progress in their career than if they had stayed in their country, said the report.

Dean Blackburn of HSBC said: "According to our survey, Europe is home to some of the best destinations for a successful expat career."