British soldier dies in Iraq incident, MoD says

A British soldier has died in Iraq, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

The soldier was from the 2nd Battalion the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment, a statement from the MoD said.

It continued: "The death occurred in Taji, Iraq, following an incident that is currently under investigation, but we can confirm that it was not as a result of enemy activity."

Officials have informed the soldier's family, who requested a period of grace be given before the name is released.

The British Army is in Iraq as part of Britain's effort to combat Islamic State (IS) terrorists.

In December, 150 soldiers from the deceased soldier's battalion were being deployed to Iraq for six months.

They formed part of the 500 strong British Army force which was being sent to the country to train Iraqi and Kurdish security forces.

As part of the UK's role in the 68-member Global Coalition committed to defeating IS, the 2 LANCS soldiers were being sent to Iraq to provide protection to other British troops training the local security forces in infantry skills, weapons maintenance, medical, engineering and counter IED measures.

The country continues to be plagued by IS, and the terror group claimed responsibility for an attack which killed at least 36 people in Baghdad on Monday.

The attack happened when a suicide bomber driving a pick-up truck loaded with explosives struck a bustling fruit and vegetable market in the Iraqi capital.