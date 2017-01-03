Driver dies after car struck by train at level crossing

A driver was killed after his car was struck by a train at a level crossing, police said.

The incident occurred near Lidlington, Bedfordshire, at around 10am on Tuesday.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: " At present the man's death is not being treated as suspicious, however officers continue to examine exactly how the car came to be on the tracks."

There were no injuries reported on the London Midland train, which was carrying 11 passengers and two crew.

A spokesman for Network Rail, which manages level crossings in Britain, said: " We are assisting emergency services with an incident at Marston level crossing, near Bedford, in which a train has collided with a car.

"British Transport Police are investigating the cause of the incident."

According to Network Rail's website, around 36 trains and 1,200 vehicles use the crossing each day.

Trains can pass through at up to 60mph.

The crossing has automatic barriers which cover half of the road.