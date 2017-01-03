Manufacturer of HIV self-testing kit predicts jump in sales

Sales of HIV self-testing kits have been predicted to soar as people make healthy choices in the New Year.

Self-testing kit manufacturer BioSURE said that, based on last year's data, it expects a spike in sales on January 3 between 10.20am and 10.50am.

A rise in sales could be attributed to New Year health resolutions and high-profile celebrity testing , the company said.

In December last year Prince Harry and pop star Rihanna took HIV tests together in Barbados.

The prince has been campaigning for a number of months to encourage more people to come forward and be tested for the illness.