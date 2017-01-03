New microscope offers pain-free search for skin cancer

A new microscope that helps doctors hunt for skin cancer could be introduced across the UK.

The device offers a pain-free way to examine patches of skin and moles to look for deadly melanoma, which kills more than 2,000 people in Britain each year.

Experts say it can cut the number of biopsies that need to be performed because it is more powerful than any other microscope on the market.

The Vivascope offers a "virtual biopsy" by looking at skin cells in depth, with US studies showing it is effective in diagnosing skin cancer.

The number of moles that need to be removed in order to diagnose one as being cancerous falls from 14.6 to 6.8 when the microscope is used.

The Vivascope works by depicting the structure of skin, displaying each individual layer of skin in horizontal sections. This differs to a traditional dermatoscope, which lacks the resolution to create such an in-depth look.

Vivascope has been introduced to the private Skin Care Network in London by dermatological surgeon, Dr Howard Stevens, who is also planning a trial involving NHS patients at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

Dr Stevens said: "Skin cancer rates are increasing every year.

"This new technology is a real step forward in diagnostics. The sooner a patient has a diagnosis, the sooner he or she can begin treatment if there is a problem.

"But often there is no problem and we will have avoided the discomfort of a surgical biopsy and then more anxiety whilst the patient waits for the results.

"What this new technology does is to provide a fast diagnosis, reduce the number of unnecessary biopsies and we can monitor a suspect area of the skin over long periods.

"It can provide a diagnosis where there have been uncertainties before, and it can help to monitor treatments and also show us when treated skin has returned to normal. Not only that, but this form of diagnosis is completely painless."

Vivascope has been reviewed for use on the NHS by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

It said the microscope shows "promise" but called for further research in an NHS setting.

Dr Stevens now aims to run that NHS research and "answer Nice's questions". He expects the results to show that the number of biopsies needed to diagnose a melanoma can be cut by at least a third.

He said: "U ndoubtedly, this is the future of dermatology. In the future, we won't need to remove as many lesions and can reduce the stress of biopsies. It is painless and gives us a much more rapid answer than the current method.

"This new microscope is much more sensitive than a dermatoscope.

"It's the most sensitive of the techniques we have for picking up melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers in the period before a biopsy.

"I'm hoping this will be routinely available on the NHS - easily within the next decade."

Dr Stevens said another advantage of Vivascope is that i mages are collected and stored in digital format, which means they can be easily emailed to consultants, unlike conventional pathology slides.