Four men charged over New Year hit-and-run which killed two young cousins

Four men have been charged following a hit-and-run crash on New Year's Eve which killed two young girls.

Cousins Zaneta Krokova, 11, and Helina Kotlarova, 12, were holding hands when the crash happened in Ashton Road, Oldham, at about 7.15pm.

Gabor Hegedus, 38, of Oldham, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, driving without a licence, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report the collision.

Three other men, David Orsos,18, Janos Kalanyos, 50, and Zoltan Peto, 49, also of Oldham, have been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

They have been remanded into custody and are all due to appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The girls had just come out of a shop near their homes when the crash happened.

Helina was pronounced dead at the scene and Zaneta died in hospital on Monday.

The older girl's mother, Sylva, and father, Robert, raced to the crash scene but she was declared dead by medics as her distraught mother stroked her hair.

On New Year's Day, the family of seven sisters and one brother, who came to England from the Czech Republic eight years ago, sat in tears, mourning the 12-year-old.

Helina's sister, also called Sylva, said: " We ran there. I went to her. Her face was all bloody. She did not breathe. Then the ambulance came."