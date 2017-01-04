Genetic test on 10-year-old boy finds cause of his immune deficiency

Doctors have used a pioneering genetic test to find the cause of a rare immune deficiency in a 10-year-old boy that has led to multiple infections throughout his life.

Mathew Knight, from Bridport, Dorset, received the diagnosis in just three weeks after his family agreed to give blood samples for DNA analysis following his admission to Southampton Children's Hospital for a hip infection.

As a result of the finding, he is now receiving injections to boost his immunity against a group of bacteria known as mycobacteria which commonly cause lung symptoms, fever and weight loss.

The test also revealed that Mathew's mother Wendy, 50, who has been unwell with infections in the past but to a lesser extent than her son, has the condition.

Mathew's problems began at just three months old, when he reacted badly to a BCG vaccination and required a hospital admission where he received antibiotic treatment.

He suffered multiple infections and hospital admissions from then on but the cause remained a mystery.

Dr William Rae, a fellow in clinical immunology, said: "The problem with Mathew's immune system was due to a deletion in the gene interferon gamma receptor 1 (IFNGR1), which is critical in mounting immune responses to certain types of bacteria, such as the mycobacterial infections.

"Due to an inability to respond to interferon gamma correctly, his immune system couldn't function properly, which is why he has been so susceptible."

He added: "This diagnosis means he can receive the best possible treatment, directly targeting the problem with regular injections to boost his immunity against mycobacteria, so enabling his body to fight infections."

Mathew's father Rees, 51, said: "We know Mathew has a problem with his immune system and we want to find out as much as we can about it.

"Also, if it does help someone else in the future, all well and good, because there might be another child with the same problem as him and their family doesn't know about it or the options available to treat it."

The research was part of a project led by University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust (UHS), the Wessex Investigational Sciences Hub Laboratory (WISH Lab) and the NIHR/Wellcome Trust Southampton Clinical Research Facility.

It formed part of a wider genomic study - the Exome Project - being carried out by UHS, the University of Southampton, Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust and the Wessex Academic Health Sciences Network, to create a diagnostic test for all genes associated with diseases.

Professor Saul Faust, director of the NIHR/Wellcome Trust Southampton Clinical Research Facility, said: "Mathew's case is incredible. To go from a sample to molecular genetic diagnosis in three weeks was sci-fi-like dreaming even just a year ago.

"We are now in a really exciting time for medical and scientific breakthroughs, with initiatives such as the 100,000 Genomes Project meaning tests like this could become a routine part of healthcare in the future."

The 100,000 Genomes Project is a UK-wide programme to introduce genomics testing for patients with rare diseases and cancer into the NHS.