Mother who died hours after giving birth had 'gush of blood'

A mother who died hours after giving birth to her second son had a "gush" of blood following a Caesarean section, a doctor said.

Frances Cappuccini lost 2.3 litres (more than four pints) of blood in total during a number of hours following the birth of Giacomo at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Pembury in Kent in October 2012.

The 30-year-old schoolteacher was examined by senior registrar Dr Gabriella Gray who said she was initially concerned about a "significant but not life-threatening blood loss".

After hearing the emergency buzzer sounded for Mrs Cappuccini on the morning of October 9, Dr Gray said she attended alongside two other doctors.

She said: "I was told that there was postpartum haemorrhage and there was a gush of blood."

Asked by counsel to the inquest Chris Sutton-Mattocks if the level was so high as to cause particular concern, Dr Gray said it was enough to cause her to observe and assess the mother-of-two.

After a second buzzer was sounded around 90 minutes later Dr Gray said the decision was made to take Mrs Cappuccini back to theatre because there was "ongoing" bleeding.

There she was found to have blood clots, amounting to around 300mls, and a piece of placenta around 4-5cms still in her womb, Dr Gray said.

Following this examination she was given a drug to help the womb contract, and stop any more blood loss, the inquest at Gravesend Old Town Hall heard.

Last year Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust, which had faced a charge of corporate manslaughter, and locum consultant anaesthetist Errol Cornish, who was accused of gross negligence manslaughter, were cleared two weeks into their trial in relation to the death.

The court heard Mrs Cappuccini went into cardiac arrest and died at 4.20pm.