facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

Giant tuna nets £517,000 at Tokyo fish auction

A Japanese sushi chain boss has bid a winning 74.2 million yen (£517,000) for a 212kg bluefin tuna in what may be the last auction at the current site of Tokyo's Tsukiji market.

Kiyoshi Kimura poses with a bluefin tuna at his Sushi Zanmai restaurant, near Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Kiyoshi Kimura poses with a bluefin tuna at his Sushi Zanmai restaurant, near Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

The winning bid for the prized but imperilled species was the second highest ever after a record 155.4 million yen bid in 2013.

Kiyomura owner Kiyoshi Kimura posed after the pre-dawn New Year auction with the gleaming, man-sized fish, which was caught off the coast of northern Japan's Aomori prefecture. He often wins the annual auction.

Last year's New Year auction was supposed to be the last at Tsukiji's current location.

The shift to a new facility on Tokyo Bay was delayed due to soil contamination at the former gas plant site.

AP