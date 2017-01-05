Husband and wife plan 66-mile cycle ride after kidney transplant success

A man is preparing to take on a 66-mile charity cycle ride with his wife after she donated one of her kidneys to him.

Mark Redmond, 51, from Covesea, near Lossiemouth, Moray, became aware of a kidney problem during a routine medical in 1995 when he was in the Royal Air Force (RAF), based at RAF Kinloss.

He was diagnosed with Berger's Syndrome and although it did not affect him at the time, his condition gradually deteriorated to the point where he was constantly tired and was unable to enjoy family activities with daughters Neve, 18, and Katie-Anne, 15.

Doctors told Mr Redmond his only chance of survival was to commit to a life on dialysis or to get a kidney transplant.

He was told his best chance of finding an organ match would be from a sibling - but as an only child, this was not an option - which is when Gill, his wife of 26 years, asked if she could be considered a donor.

Mr Redmond said: "It was initially very hard for me to accept. I did not want to have a kidney from Gill because I did not want to put her through any unnecessary suffering or put her at risk.

"My doctors at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary - who I have to say, along with all the medical professionals we have encountered in the NHS, were absolutely outstanding and for whom I have nothing but praise - convinced me that there were no risks to Gill other than those normally associated with any kind of surgery."

The operation was originally planned for August but was brought forward several weeks after Mr Redmond's condition deteriorated.

Now, just six months after surgery, the couple are preparing for Etape Loch Ness, a 66-mile cycle around the famous loch on April 23 to raise awareness of organ donation.

Mrs Redmond, 47, said: "To be honest, I'm more petrified about this than I ever was about the operation, but we are both determined to complete it to show that there is life after a transplant.

"A year ago, it would have been inconceivable for Mark to have considered doing this.

"He had been such a fit guy and all of a sudden he was lying on the sofa sleeping for hours a day - it was such as shock to see him like that.

"This was a no-brainer for me. We encountered a problem and we needed a solution: I had the solution that could fix the problem."

Mr Redmond added: " This time last year I could not even drive 60 miles, so it's incredibly emotional for me to think that in a few months I will be cycling over 60 miles in one of the most beautiful places on earth."