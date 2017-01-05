'Remarkable' rescue sees cat caught by RSPCA officer after 40ft fall from tree

An RSPCA officer caught a cat which was tumbling 40ft to the floor from a towering tree in a remarkable rescue.

RSPCA animal collection officer Annie Janes completed the rescue in the Penylan area of Cardiff on December 29 last month.

Members of the public had spotted the feline - named Pedro - who appeared scared and remained still in the tree, with weather conditions cold and icy.

Attempts from residents to coax the cat down with food proved unsuccessful.

The RSPCA and South Wales Fire and Rescue teamed up to rescue the cat, from the Salmon Close area in Cardiff - only to find him clasping his legs around branches at the very top of the tree.

As a fireman climbed a ladder to reach the cat, the animal let go of the branch he was clinging to, and fell quickly to the ground - only to be safely caught by the RSPCA officer below.

The cat was reunited with his owner, before being taken to a nearby veterinary practice.

Pedro is now safely back at home after the ordeal.

Ms Janes said: "The tree was higher than a neighbouring two-story building and its roof, so this cat had certainly got himself into a difficult situation.

"RSPCA is grateful to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service for their help with this quite remarkable rescue.

"As the fireman climbed the ladder to rescue the cat, he let go of the branch he was clasped to, and fell to the ground.

"I was just relieved I was able to catch the cat, as the fall was from such an unbelievable height."