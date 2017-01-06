Campaigners who fought to save services at hospital say they cannot halt cuts

Health campaigners who battled for years to save a hospital's maternity and A&E services have admitted defeat, saying they cannot stop the NHS cuts.

The Save the Alexandra Hospital group said the public was tired of fighting after 11 years' campaigning which had already seen key services transferred or reduced at the site in Redditch, Worcestershire.

Making its announcement on Friday, the same day a critical consultation launches on the future of the county's hospital services, it said there was little appetite to continue in the face of those proposals.

Adding that the group had "exhausted all our options", it said: " There's just nothing left to give."

Group chairman Neal Stote said the reasons behind the campaign's original mandate - a 55,000-signature petition to stop the downgrading of maternity and A&E care - had now gone.

The hospital's in-patient paediatric ward was shut last year, which campaigners claimed was effectively a downgrade of accident and emergency, and neo-natal services were taken away in 2015.

In a strong 1,600-word statement on Facebook, the group said the public would make up its own mind on latest proposed changes to care, but added "there is no stopping the process from this point".

However, it claimed c redit for having "forced the rethink" by health chiefs to keep A&E at Redditch back in 2012, having successfully campaigned against similar proposals in 2008.

The group said: "If we had sat back and done nothing then the Alex would have been in a worse position than it is now."

The announcement came as the county's three clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) launched a 12-week consultation which would move many planned operations to the Alex but concentrate most emergency care at the main Worcestershire Royal Hospital, in Worcester.

More day-case and short-stay surgery would go to the county's smaller Kidderminster Hospital.

The proposals put forward by the CCGs have been backed by the Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust (WAHT) and West Midlands Clinical Senate.

But Save the Alex campaigners said there were still "huge questions" on how the proposed hospital care model would work, including how the acute trust would recruit enough consultants for the A&E departments in Redditch and Worcester.

It also questioned the safety of planned paediatric care being centralised in Worcester.

They said: "In summary, we feel the original reasons for starting the campaign are lost.

"Maternity has gone, paediatrics has gone and A&E will go too, eventually, despite WAHT protestations.

"Why should we believe otherwise when they have a track record of saying services are safe only for them to be removed several months later?"

The Save the Alex group said its announcement "doesn't mean that the Alex no longer needs saving - it does. Now, more than ever."

It added: "This is happening to NHS services across the country. This may be a local issue, but the situation is in no way unique to Redditch."

The hospitals trust was placed in special measures in December 2015 by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC), which raised safety concerns over A&E, paediatrics, maternity and gynaecology departments.

Last year, the CQC told the trust to take action after inspectors found that more than 10,000 patients' X-ray scans had not been assessed, raising fears serious health conditions had been missed.

Meanwhile, the chairmen of the three CCGs, launching the consultation on Friday, said: "Over the last few years we have seen current clinical services become increasingly unstable due to shortages of highly skilled staff, and some services have had to be altered on an emergency, temporary basis, to ensure the safety of patients.

"We believe this model will give us safe and sustainable hospital services for local residents for many years to come.

"But we also want to know what local residents think and whether there is anything we have missed or could do differently."