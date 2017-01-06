Care homes urged to make sure elderly people have teeth brushed twice a day

Care homes have been reminded to help elderly people brush their teeth twice a day.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) published new guidance in light of research that suggests tooth care is variable in care homes.

Professor Gillian Leng, deputy chief executive of Nice, said: "We know that supporting good daily oral health care in care homes varies enormously across the country.

"This draft quality standard prioritises assessment of care home residents, recording of plans and ensuring support is in place for those who need it.

"We are confident that such simple measures could substantially improve the quality of life of many people living in care homes."

Mick Armstrong, chairman of the British Dental Association (BDA), said: " Looking after the oral healthcare needs of vulnerable adults cannot be an optional extra for care homes. The Government now needs to ensure that these new standards are more than aspirational.

"Care staff need to be properly trained to adequately meet the dental health needs of residents, and funding must to be provided to ensure access to dental services when required."

The new Nice guidance says care homes should assess the oral health needs of their residents and record these in personal care plans.

People should then be supported to clean their teeth twice a day or their dentures daily.

Public Health England figures suggest just 61% of care homes in the West Midlands carry out oral health assessments when people are admitted to care homes.

Professor Elizabeth Kay, from the Peninsula Dental School at Plymouth University, who worked on the new guidance, said: "Looking after someone's mouth should be as much a part of the care expected as ensuring their personal hygiene and providing adequate clean clothing.

"Helping care home residents with this basic daily routine maintains not only their oral health but, just as importantly, enhances their dignity and self-esteem."